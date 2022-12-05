Read full article on original website
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Michigan judge tosses charges against former Gov. Snyder in Flint water crisis, AP reports
Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Michigan judge on Friday dismissed charges against former Governor Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, several months after the state Supreme Court ruled grand jury indictments returned in the case were invalid, the Associated Press reported.
House report: Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ Commanders culture
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders created a “toxic work culture” for more than two decades, “ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct” and what former female employees described as hundreds of instances of sexual harassment by men at the top levels of the organization, according to a report published Thursday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
New Mexico doing away with some COVID-19 PCR test sites, but community health advocates pushing state to keep them
This story was first published by Source New Mexico. New Mexico is preparing to no longer provide easily available, community-wide, free diagnostic testing for COVID, worrying community health advocates that it could affect New Mexicans’ ability to get treatment. ...
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Texas judge tosses lawsuit against doctor who violated state abortion law
A state district judge in Bexar County dismissed a lawsuit against a doctor who publicly announced he had violated Texas' restrictions on abortion.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called again Wednesday for a ban on so-called assault weapons as he spoke at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence, an event taking place nearly 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions.
Butter battle: Key holiday ingredient feel's inflation's pinch
It’s primetime season for home cooks, holiday bakers and more accomplished chefs. And Thanksgiving was just the first act. The holidays bring forth Christmas and Hanukkah cookies, holiday pies, casseroles, mashed potatoes and turkeys. That means it’s primetime for butter — a staple and essential ingredient across seasonal dinner tables and holiday parties. ...
In U.S. Supreme Court elections case, politicians could win either way
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Though the U.S. Supreme Court appears reluctant to free North Carolina Republican lawmakers from judicial scrutiny as much as they want on voting rules, the restrictions it may allow still could give politicians more power over the way federal elections are conducted at a delicate time for American democracy.
