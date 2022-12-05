Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023.

On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line.

However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, in 2023, the two taxes combined will top 45 cents per gallon.

Illinois’ current motor fuel tax stands at 39.2 cents a gallon.

Illinois has the second highest gas taxes in the country , behind California.

To provide relief for Illinois families, the state passed several temporary measures over the summer, including a 1-year freeze on the 1% sales tax on groceries; property tax rebates; an income tax credit; and a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies.

