ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E98A7_0jY5qoqM00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023.

On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line.

However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, in 2023, the two taxes combined will top 45 cents per gallon.

Illinois’ current motor fuel tax stands at 39.2 cents a gallon.

Illinois has the second highest gas taxes in the country , behind California.

To provide relief for Illinois families, the state passed several temporary measures over the summer, including a 1-year freeze on the 1% sales tax on groceries; property tax rebates; an income tax credit; and a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 197

Mike Welge
3d ago

All of you that voted for this Prick, can buy my fuel anytime you want!!!! All Dems are suckers!!!!!!!!!! How do you feel about this now!!!!!!

Reply(18)
145
BamBam2020
3d ago

Jabba the Hut claimed to have balanced the budget last year WITHOUT these taxes and he claimed that Illinois is out of the red. So why exactly does Illinois need these taxes?

Reply(21)
79
bilge rat
3d ago

I'm fortunate enough to live within 7 miles of the state line . haven't bought gas In illinois In over two years. station I go to has 16 pumps , always busy, all from Illinois.

Reply(8)
66
Related
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs Unemployment Insurance Agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has signed a bill that plans to end the unemployment debt in the state. The state took on a loan to pay for unemployment during the pandemic. Now the state has signed into law a plan to close that debt. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates the final portion of the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

Two payments coming from the state of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Home marijuana delivery could be coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is open to the idea of allowing marijuana home delivery in Illinois. The Governor made the comments Wednesday while celebrating the opening of the state’s first “social equity licensee” dispensary, a majority Black-owned business, in Chicago. Illinois set aside “social equity” licenses for minority-owned businesses, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New 730 area code coming to Southern Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The Illinois Commerce Commission says the new 730 area code will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the issue where there are too few prefixes available for assignment within the region. The first prefix in the new area code will not […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois will perform worse economically than other states in 2023

(WTVO) — According to a U.S. credit rating agency, Illinois will perform worse economically than other states next year, during what it predicts will be a mild recession. Fitch says the country’s overall economic conditions will likely worsen through 2023, although “credit quality will remain stable and strong.” However, Illinois, with the worst credit rating […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to the implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Federal dollars coming to Illinois to support small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Millions of federal dollars are coming to Illinois to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. The State has approved $354 million, under the Small Business Credit Initiative, which uses funding secured through the American Rescue Plan. The credit initiative is designed to increase capital for small businesses and promote entrepreneurship and is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker celebrates Illinois’ first Black-owned ‘social equity’ cannabis dispensary

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was on hand to celebrate the opening of a new cannabis dispensary, the state’s first “social equity licensee.” Ivy Hall Dispensary, at 1720 N. Damen Avenue, opened in November. Illinois set aside “social equity” licenses for minority-owned businesses, as the state says minority communities were the hardest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Tax credits, prison reform pass in veto session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Illinois lawmakers last week passed significant legislation dealing with electric vehicle manufacturing incentives and the availability of hygiene products for prisoners in the state’s correctional system. But some weightier issues, including a possible assault weapons ban, will wait until a lame duck...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy