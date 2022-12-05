ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Kokomo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSfZs_0jY5qaUC00

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening, the Kokomo Police Department announced Monday.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a man lying in the roadway. Police said he was taken to a Kokomo hospital and later transported to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

Columbus police seek driver who opened fire during Thanksgiving road rage shooting

KPD said officers believe the person who hit him was driving a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with additional information regarding the collision or who may have rendered aid to the victim call officer Greg Smith #382 at 765-457-1105 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.

The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

IMPD investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim arrived at Community East Hospital at 7:51 p.m. The victim has since been transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police investigate after person found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was found dead Thursday morning inside an “unoccupied dwelling” on the easts side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. Inside they found a dead man “with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.” The man has been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides

Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Kokomo police arrest 2 in burglary

UPDATE: Kokomo police said two juveniles have been arrested in connection to this case. ————————————– KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who entered a building and destroyed a large number of items. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two suspects were caught on surveillance […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy