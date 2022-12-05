Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Cancer Boosts Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Global Genomics Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Genomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global genomics market reached a value of US$ 25.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.73% during 2021-2027.
Insights on the Vacuum Furnaces Global Market to 2031 - Rising Population, Globalization and Rise in Disposable Income has Fueled Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Vacuum Furnaces Market By Type, By Operation, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vacuum furnaces market size was valued at $934.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,298.8 million by 2031, registering...
Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical Research and Development Activities Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market (2022-2027) by Sample Type, Sample Dispersion, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market is estimated to be USD 35.46 Mn...
Global Mini PCs Market Report 2022 to 2026 - Featuring Acer, Apple, ASRock, Dell Technologies and HP Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Mini PCs Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher has been monitoring the mini PCs market and it is poised to grow by $19.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. The report on the mini PCs market...
Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 3M, Cardinal Health, Nitto Denko, Johnson & Johnson, & Paul Hartmann - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to grow from $31.63 billion in 2021 to $34.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to grow to $45.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Global Conductive Inks Market Analysis Report 2022: Market is Valued at $2.5+ Billion Annually and will Grow to Around $5 Billion by 2033 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033 is an in-depth analysis of a key technology for markets including solar photovoltaics and printed electronics. The current global market for conductive inks is valued at...
Global Data Center Networking Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026 - Solutions Segment to Account for $29.5 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Networking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Networking Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Networking estimated at US$17.8 Billion, is projected to reach a revised...
Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics: Featuring Microbiome Analysis Based Nutrition Solutions & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) focuses on host microbiome analysis driven personalized nutrition solutions and precision probiotics development. Newer...
Global Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing Report 2022: Activities of Approximately 40 Selected Companies and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing focuses on US and major foreign companies, including major aerospace and defense prime contractors and subcontractors. The Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing is an information service reporting on the activities of...
Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4
Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4 Phase 1 trial enrolled all comers, with vast majority of patients having zero or very low. MAGE-A4 expression. IMC-C103C has a manageable safety profile and demonstrated signals of clinical activity. The RECIST response rate was low in...
Dubai Residents Advised To Improve Heart Health as Leading Cardiology Hospital Sees Rise in Diagnosed Cardiovascular Disease
The Cardiology Department at Valiant Clinic & Hospital is a high end multi-speciality hospital centrally located in Dubai’s City Walk district. Cardiovascular diseases continue to be a leading cause of mortality among men and women, with a large majority of cases seen in a leading hospital in Dubai being directly or indirectly caused by lifestyle factors such as poor diet and sedentary daily routines. Diagnosis for cardiovascular issues at Valiant Clinic & Hospital uses comprehensive advanced imaging and 3d scanning technology, with treatment by leading cardiology experts.
Data-led Marketing Agency Win Big At Global Excellence Awards
Data-driven search marketing firm, Neural Edge, has won two awards at the AI Journal Global Excellent Awards. It won both the small-sized company of the year and team leader of the year awards for 2022. United Kingdom - December 9, 2022 — Neural Edge, a data-led marketing agency using artificial...
Propel Global to Acquire 51% Stake in O&G Engineering Firm for RM7.82 Million
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Propel Global Berhad (Bursa: MAIN, PGB, 0091), provider of oil and gas supporting services such as well services , engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services, maintenance of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems as well as downstream specialty chemicals to the oil and gas (O&G) industry, today announced that the Company has entered into a conditional share sale agreement to buy a 51% stake in Best Wide Engineering (M) Sdn. Bhd. (BWE) for RM7.82 million.
PTCI Increases Revenue 25 Percent Thanks to World-Class Campaigns Built With Calix Marketing Cloud
PTCI builds highly-targeted marketing campaigns with Calix Marketing Cloud that help create better experiences for their subscribers—from grandparents to gamers—reaching seniors through an outbound calling campaign on service upgrades that increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by 25 percent and driving avid gaming subscribers to a tournament event with an email campaign that delivered open rates more than twice the industry average.
Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors
HERZLIYA, Israel - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of December 1, 2022
Pursuant to the article L. 233-8 II of the French “Code de Commerce” and the article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or “AMF”) General Regulation, Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) releases its total number of shares outstanding as well as its voting rights as at December 1, 2022:
IndexIQ Announces Changes to ETF Lineup
IndexIQ today announced that, as a result of a standard review of its product suite and commitment to meeting evolving client needs, it will liquidate the following list of ETFs (the “Funds”):. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: HYLV) IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker...
