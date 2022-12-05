Texas Tech heading to Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has accepted an invitation to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

It’s the third time in Texas Tech’s last six bowl appearances the Red Raiders will play in Houston. The Red Raiders faced LSU in the 2015 Texas Bowl and Minnesota in the 2012 Meinke Car Care Bowl of Texas.

The Red Raiders and Rebels opened the 2018 season at NRG Stadium in a game won by Ole Miss, 47-27.

Texas Tech is 2-4 all-time against Ole Miss and 0-3 in bowl games.

Texas Tech is 16-23 all-time in bowl games, including last year’s 34-7 win over Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl.

