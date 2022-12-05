ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

17-year-old girl reported missing from Hendersonville found safe

By Brittney Baird
 3 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have found a 17-year-old reported missing earlier today.

Hendersonville police reported Katrina Daniel walked away from her home Sunday around 4:30 a.m. She was last seen at the Speedway gas station located at 1063 West Main Street just before 6 a.m.

    Katrina Daniel (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)
    Katrina Daniel (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)
    Katrina Daniel (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Katrina is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the sides, a black sweatshirt and she was carrying a small bag, they said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police reported Katrina had been located and was safe.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

