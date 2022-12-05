17-year-old girl reported missing from Hendersonville found safe

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have found a 17-year-old reported missing earlier today.

Hendersonville police reported Katrina Daniel walked away from her home Sunday around 4:30 a.m. She was last seen at the Speedway gas station located at 1063 West Main Street just before 6 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Katrina Daniel (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Katrina Daniel (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Katrina Daniel (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Katrina is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the sides, a black sweatshirt and she was carrying a small bag, they said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police reported Katrina had been located and was safe.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.