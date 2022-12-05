Read full article on original website
Related
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – Former NYPD police officer Michael Valva was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday for the hypothermia death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas, in 2020. Before a packed courtroom, Valva broke down as he expressed remorse. “I am filled with shame, broken and grief-stricken,” Valva said, as he […]
Ex-cop Michael Valva, found guilty of killing son with autism, sentenced
Prosecutors say he forced his 8-year-old son with autism, Thomas Valva, to sleep in the freezing garage of their Suffolk County home.
Man, 25, arraigned on hate-crime charges in Staten Island BB-gun attack on father, son, 7
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prosecutors asked for bail but a 25-year-old suspect was released under supervision after his arrest in connection with the alleged BB-gun attack on a father and son leaving a kosher market in Meiers Corners. Jason Kish of Catherine Street in Port Richmond stood on crutches...
Dylan Etheridge found guilty of manslaughter while operating under the influence
A Suffolk County jury found a 26-year-old man guilty Thursday of manslaughter while operating under the influence in connection to the 2019 death of Amber Pelletier, a 20-year-old from Rhode Island who was killed when a car the man was driving flipped over and ran into a concrete planter. Jurors...
NBC New York
‘Horrific Tragedy Averted:' Chilling New Details Revealed in Penn Station Arrests
Two men arrested at New York City's Penn Station last month in connection with what authorities described as a "developing threat" to the Jewish community have been indicted on weapons, conspiracy and, in the case of one defendant, making terroristic threats, the Manhattan district attorney's office announced Wednesday. Christopher Brown,...
Carmel Woman Charged With Attempting To Stab Boyfriend: Police
A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with trying to stab her boyfriend after an argument took a violent turn, police said. On Friday, Dec. 2, around 11:45 p.m., police in Putnam County responded to a residence in Carmel at 31 Chauncey Rd. to a reported dispute between a couple where the female was said to be armed with a knife, according to police.
'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder, confesses role in 4 others
Richard Cottingham, also known as the "Times Square Torso Killer," has been found guilty in more than 10 murders across the tristate area. Cottingham was featured in the Netflix true crime docuseries "Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer" just last year.
Herald Community Newspapers
Police hire four officers, promotes three to detective
Rockville Centre’s Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of detective and added four new officers to the rank and file, expanding its police force to 58. Mayor Francis Murray said that when he was elected 11 years ago, there were 52 officers on the force. “Times have changed, and we recognize that,” Murray said. “We believe in policing in this village. This board believes in policing.”
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store.A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers r…
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00. Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count. indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a. half years, from the...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Two men arrested for committing multiple larcenies in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Dec. 1 for multiple grand larcenies after they allegedly stole merchandise from stores located in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Precincts. Henry E. Sanders and Quintan Larkins allegedly stole multiple items of men’s clothing from Walmart, located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway in...
longisland.com
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences
Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide
A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday. Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
Man freed from prison following new testimony in Bronx shooting
A man was released from prison Wednesday after serving 22 years in a state penitentiary for a 1999 double shooting he says he did not commit.
LI man, 20, indicted after fleeing drunken crash that fatally ejected passenger: DA
A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday after he ran away from a high-speed drunk-driving crash that killed his front-seat passenger, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced.
‘I killed this man, I don’t regret it’: Staten Island man allegedly made stunning confession in fatal stabbing of senior
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 44-year-old man from Charleston showed no remorse when he allegedly confessed to the brutal stabbing that ended the life of 72-year-old Eugene Reba. Based on information in the criminal complaint, Seneca Morciglio in accused of fatally attacking Reba up to four...
Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey
An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
CT crook, ex-lover steal over $1M in cash, guns, wine from woman's 2 NY homes
A pair of ex-lovers were arrested for burglarizing a woman’s two homes in Long Island and Manhattan making away with more than $1 million in cash and goods, authorities said Tuesday.
Comments / 7