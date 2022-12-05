ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Braintree police nab 3 on Halloween for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, causing $12K in vehicle damage

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The suspects were charged with trespassing, larceny over $1,200, malicious damage to a motor vehicle (three counts), and possession of a burglarious tool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YRuF_0jY5pZW800
Braintree police arrested three men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and causing more than $12,000 in vehicle damage. Braintree Police Department

Several Braintree police officers and dispatchers are being lauded by their department for their efforts on Halloween night to arrest three men accused of stealing catalytic converters and causing more than $12,000 in vehicle damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEO0j_0jY5pZW800

Dispatch reported receiving an alarm call from a Wood Road business on Oct. 31 at 11 p.m. Police thoroughly searched the property and surrounding area but did not find anyone, according to a department release.

About a half-hour later, dispatch received another call, and the alarm company said that several people could be seen on camera in the fenced-in yard, according to police.

Officers jumped the fence to see what was going on in the yard and soon heard people on the other end of the lot, who sounded like they were leaping over the fence toward Chickatawbut Road, police said.

Officers followed the sounds into the woods and reportedly located six catalytic converters in a pile next to the fence.

Massachusetts State Police and Quincy police were called in and helped Braintree police to establish a larger perimeter.

A Braintree officer saw a suspect leave the wooded area, and when confronted, they tried to escape back into the woods.

Officers followed and found three suspects hiding in the thick brush, police said. Two were arrested, but the third tried to run away again. After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody.

The three men are accused of stealing catalytic converters, causing an estimated more than $12,000 in damage to trucks. Officers also reported finding a Sawzall at the scene.

The suspects — Kuron Mitchell, 23, and Richard Robinson, 32, both of Providence, Rhode Island, and Alberto Rivera, 22, of Cranston, Rhode Island — were each charged with trespassing, larceny over $1,200, malicious damage to a motor vehicle (three counts), and possession of a burglarious tool.

The arrests came as Braintree and many other communities across the state including Cambridge and Melrose have been dealing with catalytic converter thefts. In Watertown, in an effort to fight these thefts, residents have the option to have “Property of Watertown Police” spray painted on their car’s catalytic converter.

“Further investigation is on-going and it appears that these three alleged thieves may be connected to other catalytic converter thefts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” Braintree police said.

Braintree police Chief Mark Dubois praised the employees involved in the Halloween night arrests. Those commended were Sgt. Charles Bata; Officers Jennifer Zakowsky, Christopher Horigan, Sean Dias, Patrick McLeod, James Lindelof, and John Cole; and Dispatchers Jason Dernier and Danielle George.

All involved employees have been nominated for the Police Award Certificate, the department noted.

