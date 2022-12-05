Agriplay Ventures Inc. Secures Territory License Transaction for British Columbia with Zion Growing Solutions Inc.

Read full article on original website
DealMaker enters Enterprise Agreement with Crowdfunding Portal PicMii
DealMaker, a leading digital capital raise platform, is pleased to announce that it is entering into an enterprise agreement with PicMii, a crowdfunding portal, providing a white-labeled capital raise solution to run their Reg CF offerings. With DealMaker’s Enterprise offering, companies get full integration and real-time data transfer into their tech stack. This partnership will provide PicMii with fulsome capital raise capabilities including the ability to handle tens of thousands of payments across multiple jurisdictions and unparalleled data that will empower their ability to make informed and strategic decisions for each client and deal.
Propel Global to Acquire 51% Stake in O&G Engineering Firm for RM7.82 Million
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Propel Global Berhad (Bursa: MAIN, PGB, 0091), provider of oil and gas supporting services such as well services , engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services, maintenance of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems as well as downstream specialty chemicals to the oil and gas (O&G) industry, today announced that the Company has entered into a conditional share sale agreement to buy a 51% stake in Best Wide Engineering (M) Sdn. Bhd. (BWE) for RM7.82 million.
PTCI Increases Revenue 25 Percent Thanks to World-Class Campaigns Built With Calix Marketing Cloud
PTCI builds highly-targeted marketing campaigns with Calix Marketing Cloud that help create better experiences for their subscribers—from grandparents to gamers—reaching seniors through an outbound calling campaign on service upgrades that increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by 25 percent and driving avid gaming subscribers to a tournament event with an email campaign that delivered open rates more than twice the industry average.
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
The Lippin Group Promotes Pamela Golum to President, Global Entertainment; Jim Benson to President, Corporate Communications, West Coast; and Jennifer Price-Keith to President, Television & Events
Nazli Simno also Elevated to Vice President, Business Operations. LOS ANGELES, CA and NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / The Lippin Group has promoted longtime senior executives Pamela Golum to President, Global Entertainment; Jim Benson to President, Corporate Communications, West Coast; and Jennifer Price-Keith to President, Television & Events. All will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin, who made the announcement today.
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East
December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
New Free Insulation Grant Opportunities For A Wider Range of UK Households
12/07/2022, London, UK // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Free Insulation Grants, the top resource for insulation grants in the UK, is pleased to invite households to see if they can share in new grant funding to insulate their homes. This online resource centre for insulation grants has been helping UK citizens get free insulation grants to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and reduce their energy bills. The latest buzz from the industry is about the new scheme called “ECO Plus” which will be launched in early 2023. This scheme is backed by £1 billion funding to assist “middle-income families” improve their homes’ efficiency. The grant will help up to 70,000 households in the UK. Earlier this month, Guardian, Sky News, BBC, Reuters, and other major broadcasting channels aired the news about the new upcoming scheme.
Linde Achieves Industry-Leading Score in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment
WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Linde (NYSE:LIN)(FWB:LIN) announced today it has achieved an industry-leading score in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The S&P Global CSA is a sustainability benchmark, which also serves as a basis for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), S&P...
Kite and Daiichi Sankyo Announce Changes to YESCARTA® CAR T-Cell Therapy Licensing Agreement in Japan
– Daiichi Sankyo to Transfer Yescarta Marketing Authorization in Japan to Gilead Sciences K.K. – – Kite Cell Therapy Business Unit at Gilead Sciences K.K. Will Manage the Sales and Promotion Activities in Japan After the Marketing Authorization Transfer – Kite Pharma, Inc., a Gilead Company, (hereafter Kite) and Daiichi...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Silvergate Capital Corporation Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SI
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 6, 2023.
Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors
HERZLIYA, Israel - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.
PVBC INVESTOR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Provident Bancorp, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – PVBC
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) resulting from allegations that Provident may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Provident securities...
Michelle Bell Is Helping Businesses Optimize And Automate Their Workflows And Create Sustainable Income
As a stay-at-home mom who has created an incredibly successful business on her own, Michelle Bell is passionate about helping small businesses and coaches launch their own profitable businesses, just like she has done. From small brands to large companies, Michelle utilizes her expert consulting skills to help businesses optimize...
Budderfly Expands Energy Sustainability Partnership with O’Charley’s and 99 Restaurants
Budderfly to provide Energy Efficiency as a Service for more than 175 restaurant locations and its corporate support center, delivering more than $20 million in value and a 30 percent reduction in energy consumption. Budderfly, the premier sustainability partner for businesses with repeatable footprints, today announced a significant expansion of...
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
Sirion Recognized for Customized CLM Implementation at BNY Mellon. SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that Andy Maher has been appointed Head of Cyber and Technology, London. In his new role, Mr. Maher leads the London-based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to Dan Trueman, Head of Global Cyber and Technology at AXIS.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
Data-led Marketing Agency Win Big At Global Excellence Awards
Data-driven search marketing firm, Neural Edge, has won two awards at the AI Journal Global Excellent Awards. It won both the small-sized company of the year and team leader of the year awards for 2022. United Kingdom - December 9, 2022 — Neural Edge, a data-led marketing agency using artificial...
