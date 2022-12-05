Read full article on original website
Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics: Featuring Microbiome Analysis Based Nutrition Solutions & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) focuses on host microbiome analysis driven personalized nutrition solutions and precision probiotics development. Newer...
Dubai Residents Advised To Improve Heart Health as Leading Cardiology Hospital Sees Rise in Diagnosed Cardiovascular Disease
The Cardiology Department at Valiant Clinic & Hospital is a high end multi-speciality hospital centrally located in Dubai’s City Walk district. Cardiovascular diseases continue to be a leading cause of mortality among men and women, with a large majority of cases seen in a leading hospital in Dubai being directly or indirectly caused by lifestyle factors such as poor diet and sedentary daily routines. Diagnosis for cardiovascular issues at Valiant Clinic & Hospital uses comprehensive advanced imaging and 3d scanning technology, with treatment by leading cardiology experts.
