Attorney General Hector Balderas has appealed to the director of the Department of Homeland Security to ramp up assistance and cut red tape for New Mexicans affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. In a letter yesterday offering comment about the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s rulemaking process, Balderas wrote, “I am also very concerned with the lack of progress we have made recovering our environment and cultural heritage for our communities. You are no doubt aware of the drastic impact of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on rural New Mexican families, farmers and ranchers, and acequias, many of whom continue to struggle to recover from the devastation caused by this disaster. The challenges are many, including cumbersome processes for accessing critical aid to advance their recovery.” Balderas asked for FEMA to appoint a regional manager with local ties to oversee the management of the program; allow for reimbursement for “non-economic damages”; and remove a cap on repayment for tree recovery. FEMA, meanwhile, announced job fairs in Santa Fe and Las Vegas to hire workers for the local claims office. FEMA published the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance regulations in the Federal Register on Nov. 14 and seeks public comment through Jan. 13, 2023. The rule, according to the publication, “guides the claims process and describes necessary documentation, evaluation criteria and compensation available, and provides additional guidance for appeal rights, arbitration and judicial review.” Find instructions on submitting comments in-person or online here.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO