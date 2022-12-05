Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Urgent Appeal For Donations For Asylum Seekers In Deming
A metallic disposal space blanket is sometimes all asylum seekers have with them when they show up at Colores United in Deming. Los Alamos resident Cathleen Schaller is gathering donations of items listed below as well as monetary donations. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos. Colores United, a small charity in Deming,...
losalamosreporter.com
Elks Lodge Gives Back To Community With Check For $3,000 Presented To LA Cares
The Los Alamos Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2083 has presented LA Cares, a local food pantry, with a check for $3000 to aid in hunger relief for local households. LA Cares currently supports 80 families on a monthly basis. Funds were obtained through a grant made possible by the Elks National Foundation, a 501c(3) entity, and the philanthropic endeavors of the local lodge. LA Cares is currently in need of volunteers for home delivery of goods the second Friday of the Month, beginning in January from 9:30 to 12:00ish. Those interested should contact Diane Noveroske at (505) 412-2936, have a reliable vehicle with good storage space, and are encouraged to work in pairs. Pictured, left to right, are LA Cares board member Beth Riker, President Lyn Haval, and local lodge, Elks National Foundation Fundraising Chairman Ben Bouman. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
N3B Los Alamos Seeks Next Generation Of Employees For Environmental Cleanup At LANL
Rebecca Trujillo recently joined N3B Los Alamos as a field execution technical lead after attending an N3B job fair at Northern New Mexico College. She represents DOE Environmental Management’s sought-after next generation of employees to continue its environmental cleanup mission across the DOE complex. Photo Courtesy N3B. N3B NEWS...
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless
Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
Santa Fe Reporter
AG to FEMA: NM Needs Help
Attorney General Hector Balderas has appealed to the director of the Department of Homeland Security to ramp up assistance and cut red tape for New Mexicans affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. In a letter yesterday offering comment about the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s rulemaking process, Balderas wrote, “I am also very concerned with the lack of progress we have made recovering our environment and cultural heritage for our communities. You are no doubt aware of the drastic impact of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on rural New Mexican families, farmers and ranchers, and acequias, many of whom continue to struggle to recover from the devastation caused by this disaster. The challenges are many, including cumbersome processes for accessing critical aid to advance their recovery.” Balderas asked for FEMA to appoint a regional manager with local ties to oversee the management of the program; allow for reimbursement for “non-economic damages”; and remove a cap on repayment for tree recovery. FEMA, meanwhile, announced job fairs in Santa Fe and Las Vegas to hire workers for the local claims office. FEMA published the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance regulations in the Federal Register on Nov. 14 and seeks public comment through Jan. 13, 2023. The rule, according to the publication, “guides the claims process and describes necessary documentation, evaluation criteria and compensation available, and provides additional guidance for appeal rights, arbitration and judicial review.” Find instructions on submitting comments in-person or online here.
Santa Fe Municipal Court rolls out new outreach program
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court has a new program designed to help the homeless navigate the legal system. Santa Fe’s outreach court program aims to help those with limited means or who face challenges securing legal representation. Officials say the program will provide alternate solutions in place of custody, fines and […]
KRQE News 13
FBI Citizen Academy invites community to join their next session
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI’s Albuquerque branch is giving community leaders in the city an inside look at the FBI. The Citizens Academy is an eight-session program open to New Mexico’s business, religious, civic, and community leaders. The program will be held at the FBI field...
KRQE News 13
Assistance League of Albuquerque provides assistance for homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Assistance League of Albuquerque is celebrating 60 years of Service. ‘Hungry and Homeless’ is one of its nine programs that partner with nonprofit organizations Silver Horizons Senior Food Market to help those in need. The committee assists the hungry and homeless by providing...
losalamosreporter.com
Lewis Muir Celebrates 50 Years In Rotary, Presents Check To Club
Rotarian Lewis Muir, right, commemorated his 50th year of membership in the Rotary Club of Los Alamos by presenting Skip King, president of the Los Alamos Rotary 1312 Foundation, with a generous check. Since 1972, Muir has served as the Club’s secretary and treasurer and as an active supporter of the Club’s Rotary Youth Exchange. He has also flipped many hamburgers for fundraisers and has given generously of his time and resources. Muir received a standing ovation from fellow Rotarians and guests, as well as chocolate cake and an enthusiastic Happy Birthday serenade in honor of his upcoming 90th birthday. Photo by Linda Hull.
rrobserver.com
RRPS contemplates later start times for middle and high schools
Nearly 2,000 parents and guardians of students in Rio Rancho Public Schools recently participated in the district-wide School Start Times Survey. There were just over 1,000 responses from RRPS staffers and 1,949 parent/guardian responses. RRPS has formed a committee to review the data and develop a recommendation, which could determine...
thegoldenword.org
Student Records Parent Rights BoE policy
Students often discuss personal and sensitive information with their school counselors. The APS Board of Education recently passed an updated Parents Rights Policy to clarify what information parents may access regarding their high school student. Federal law grants parents rights under FERPA (The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) to most student records and ensures student records remain private within families.
KRQE News 13
MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to Santa Fe nonprofit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity. “Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored...
rrobserver.com
RRPS mulls options for 2 overcrowded schools
Rio Rancho Public Schools leaders are considering constructing two new buildings to alleviate overcrowding. With Independence High and Cyber Academy above enrollment capacity, RRPS is about to decide what’s next – and where to build two new schools. The district Board of Education heard about the issue and...
sandovalsignpost.com
Rebuilders in Bernalillo Strive to Keep People in Their Homes
Carolyn Ruiz’s mother was only 80 when she moved into Ruiz’s Bernalillo home, a house that already needed a lot of work. Seven years later, her mother’s can still get around. And Ruiz, after working much of her life, is on a fixed income and had been unable to refinance the house since the deed included her ex-husband’s name long after the divorce.
Funds will help Albuquerque company reduce emissions
The state said funds will help reduce emissions that have led to smog and lower air quality.
Christmas decoration opportunities at River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those headed to the River of Lights Wednesday, December 7, can make their own Christmas decorations. Stations will be set up at the Botanic Gardens from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All materials will be provided. There will also be opportunities to make decorations on December 14 and 21.
Rio Grande Sun
New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee
New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts for Kids’ event Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will be giving away free haircuts for kids. The event will be at Los Padillas Community Center Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids who attend will receive a free haircut and food. The food will be served as a...
Registration opening for City of Albuquerque winter break camps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration opens Wednesday, December 7 for City of Albuquerque winter break camps. The Department of Arts and Culture, Parks and Recreation Department and Family and Community Services Department will all be offering camps to children during Albuquerque Public School winter break. Available camps include annual community center camps where kids are able […]
Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house
(The Center Square) – As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Albuquerque Police Department’s VICE Unit rescued 69 people who were smuggled into New Mexico and then held against their will inside a stash house. ...
