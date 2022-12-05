USA Freedom Act Security Policies Bundle 2022: New Mandates on How Corporations Collect, Process, and Store Data - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East
December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
Global Data Center Cooling Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2027 - Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Steer Overall Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Cooling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Cooling estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected...
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As the name implies, it’s about a search for new land to go to in case it becomes completely uncomfortable in the homeland. The leader’s entourage...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
New Free Insulation Grant Opportunities For A Wider Range of UK Households
12/07/2022, London, UK // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Free Insulation Grants, the top resource for insulation grants in the UK, is pleased to invite households to see if they can share in new grant funding to insulate their homes. This online resource centre for insulation grants has been helping UK citizens get free insulation grants to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and reduce their energy bills. The latest buzz from the industry is about the new scheme called “ECO Plus” which will be launched in early 2023. This scheme is backed by £1 billion funding to assist “middle-income families” improve their homes’ efficiency. The grant will help up to 70,000 households in the UK. Earlier this month, Guardian, Sky News, BBC, Reuters, and other major broadcasting channels aired the news about the new upcoming scheme.
Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors
HERZLIYA, Israel - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.
Over 1,000 U.S. Journalists Sound Off in Second Landmark PR Media Report Published by Global Results Communications
Survey reveals the pressures of an industry increasingly morphing to digital are intensifying. Global Results Communications (GRC) – an award-winning, full-service public relations powerhouse dedicated to high-tech and its corresponding verticals – today published the findings of its second annual PR Media Report spotlighting journalists’ attitudes toward public relations and the challenges of an industry in transition. In this year’s follow-up, 1,015 members of the U.S. media answered questions covering the same spectrum of industry-relevant topics as last year, including what they appreciate most from public relations professionals.
Insights on the Vacuum Furnaces Global Market to 2031 - Rising Population, Globalization and Rise in Disposable Income has Fueled Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Vacuum Furnaces Market By Type, By Operation, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vacuum furnaces market size was valued at $934.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,298.8 million by 2031, registering...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4
Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4 Phase 1 trial enrolled all comers, with vast majority of patients having zero or very low. MAGE-A4 expression. IMC-C103C has a manageable safety profile and demonstrated signals of clinical activity. The RECIST response rate was low in...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Silvergate Capital Corporation Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SI
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 6, 2023.
Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics: Featuring Microbiome Analysis Based Nutrition Solutions & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) focuses on host microbiome analysis driven personalized nutrition solutions and precision probiotics development. Newer...
GENERAC INVESTOR ALERT: January 30, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) investors who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Generac common stock (NYSE: GNRC) between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Generac. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is January 30, 2023.
PVBC INVESTOR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Provident Bancorp, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – PVBC
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) resulting from allegations that Provident may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Provident securities...
