USA Freedom Act Security Policies Bundle 2022: New Mandates on How Corporations Collect, Process, and Store Data - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East

December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
Woonsocket Call

Global Data Center Cooling Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2027 - Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Steer Overall Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Data Center Cooling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Cooling estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As the name implies, it’s about a search for new land to go to in case it becomes completely uncomfortable in the homeland. The leader’s entourage...
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Woonsocket Call

Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
Woonsocket Call

Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
Woonsocket Call

New Free Insulation Grant Opportunities For A Wider Range of UK Households

12/07/2022, London, UK // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Free Insulation Grants, the top resource for insulation grants in the UK, is pleased to invite households to see if they can share in new grant funding to insulate their homes. This online resource centre for insulation grants has been helping UK citizens get free insulation grants to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and reduce their energy bills. The latest buzz from the industry is about the new scheme called “ECO Plus” which will be launched in early 2023. This scheme is backed by £1 billion funding to assist “middle-income families” improve their homes’ efficiency. The grant will help up to 70,000 households in the UK. Earlier this month, Guardian, Sky News, BBC, Reuters, and other major broadcasting channels aired the news about the new upcoming scheme.
Woonsocket Call

Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors

HERZLIYA, Israel - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.
Woonsocket Call

Over 1,000 U.S. Journalists Sound Off in Second Landmark PR Media Report Published by Global Results Communications

Survey reveals the pressures of an industry increasingly morphing to digital are intensifying. Global Results Communications (GRC) – an award-winning, full-service public relations powerhouse dedicated to high-tech and its corresponding verticals – today published the findings of its second annual PR Media Report spotlighting journalists’ attitudes toward public relations and the challenges of an industry in transition. In this year’s follow-up, 1,015 members of the U.S. media answered questions covering the same spectrum of industry-relevant topics as last year, including what they appreciate most from public relations professionals.
Woonsocket Call

Insights on the Vacuum Furnaces Global Market to 2031 - Rising Population, Globalization and Rise in Disposable Income has Fueled Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Vacuum Furnaces Market By Type, By Operation, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vacuum furnaces market size was valued at $934.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,298.8 million by 2031, registering...
Woonsocket Call

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Silvergate Capital Corporation Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 6, 2023.
Woonsocket Call

Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics: Featuring Microbiome Analysis Based Nutrition Solutions & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) focuses on host microbiome analysis driven personalized nutrition solutions and precision probiotics development. Newer...
Woonsocket Call

GENERAC INVESTOR ALERT: January 30, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) investors who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Generac common stock (NYSE: GNRC) between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Generac. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is January 30, 2023.
Woonsocket Call

PVBC INVESTOR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Provident Bancorp, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – PVBC

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) resulting from allegations that Provident may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Provident securities...

