ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
Woonsocket Call

Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical Research and Development Activities Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market (2022-2027) by Sample Type, Sample Dispersion, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market is estimated to be USD 35.46 Mn...
Woonsocket Call

Data-led Marketing Agency Win Big At Global Excellence Awards

Data-driven search marketing firm, Neural Edge, has won two awards at the AI Journal Global Excellent Awards. It won both the small-sized company of the year and team leader of the year awards for 2022. United Kingdom - December 9, 2022 — Neural Edge, a data-led marketing agency using artificial...
Woonsocket Call

Global Genomics Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Genomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global genomics market reached a value of US$ 25.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.73% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call

Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer

Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...

Comments / 0

Community Policy