Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
Woonsocket Call
Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical Research and Development Activities Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market (2022-2027) by Sample Type, Sample Dispersion, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market is estimated to be USD 35.46 Mn...
Woonsocket Call
Data-led Marketing Agency Win Big At Global Excellence Awards
Data-driven search marketing firm, Neural Edge, has won two awards at the AI Journal Global Excellent Awards. It won both the small-sized company of the year and team leader of the year awards for 2022. United Kingdom - December 9, 2022 — Neural Edge, a data-led marketing agency using artificial...
Woonsocket Call
Global Genomics Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Genomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global genomics market reached a value of US$ 25.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.73% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
Woonsocket Call
Global Mini PCs Market Report 2022 to 2026 - Featuring Acer, Apple, ASRock, Dell Technologies and HP Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Mini PCs Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher has been monitoring the mini PCs market and it is poised to grow by $19.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. The report on the mini PCs market...
Comments / 0