Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Highway Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-66 in Fairfax County: Police
A highway worker was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday while trying to help people involved in another crash, police said. Virginia State Police say they are searching for a maroon car that crashed into the worker, 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper. Franzell...
fox5dc.com
Highway worker struck, killed by vehicle on I-66 while checking on drivers involved in crash
FAIRFAX, Va. - A highway worker was struck and killed overnight in Fairfax County after he went to check on the drivers involved in a crash he witnessed. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew set up along Interstate 66 near exit 60 Thursday morning just before 1 a.m. when he witnessed a collision involving two vehicles.
WJLA
Arlington pedestrian bridge temporarily closes after failed inspection
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The pedestrian bridge connecting North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard is being temporarily closed following an inspection on Friday, Arlington County Government announced. The inspection showed that some parts of the bridge were deteriorating which caused county officials to close it,...
WTOP
Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run after checking on drivers in crash
A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By VRE Commuter Train In Fredericksburg, Police Say
Authorities say that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Virginia Railway Express (VRE) commuter train early on Wednesday morning in Fredericksburg.The Fredericksburg Police Department announced that 21-year-old Christian Kinsella was struck by a train shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec.…
arlnow.com
ACPD: Would-be robber punched in Buckingham, shots fired along Columbia Pike
Crime doesn’t pay, the saying goes, and that is particularly true if you get punched during a failed robbery attempt. According to Arlington County police, that’s what happened early this morning in the Buckingham neighborhood. Around 12:30 a.m., a man armed with a knife tried to rob another...
Police search for driver in deadly I-66 hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed a worker in an active highway work zone on Interstate 66 early Thursday morning. According to police, the man was hit after he witnessed a separate crash around...
dcnewsnow.com
Fairfax County Police release body camera video of man who died in custody
One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera video showing officers trying to help him. Fairfax County Police release body camera video of …. One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera...
alxnow.com
Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town
A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
WTOP
Pedestrian fatally struck along Arlington Blvd.
Fairfax County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian traveling along Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street in Falls Church, Virginia. Investigators said that 66-year-old MD Kamrul Hassan was struck while trying to cross the “against the pedestrian crossing” Sunday evening. The department said Hassan was struck...
NBC Washington
2 Teens, Woman Shot at Benning Road Metro Station, 3 Teen Suspects at Large: Police
Three people were shot at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast Washington, D.C., Thursday, after a fight, and police are searching for three suspects, authorities said. The suspects, all thought to be in their teens, got into a fight with a 15-year-old boy about 9 a.m., D.C. police Cmdr. Darnel Robinson said.
Prince William Police warning community after 3 teens overdose, 1 fatally
No evidence that links theses incidents together has yet been found, but it is believed that all three boys took counterfeit Percocet, or "Perc30" tablets that were laced with fentanyl. This comes several months after two Prince William teens died after taking what is believed to have been fentanyl-laced Percocet tablets.
'Not trying to trap drivers' | New speed cameras on the way for Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pilot program to install 10 speed cameras in Fairfax County was approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night. The six-month pilot program includes the installation of cameras in nine school zones and one construction zone in early 2023. The county says...
One Airlifted To VA Hospital After Fast-Moving Fairfax County Fire Breaks Out In Area Home
One person was airlifted to a Virginia hospital after a morning fire broke out inside a Fairfax County home on Thursday leaving several occupants of the residence trapped inside, according to investigators.First responders from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were called at approxima…
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
arlnow.com
Crime report: Rosslyn stabbing, vehicle tampering spree, and teen home break-in
Arlington County police responded to a number of notable incidents over the past few days, including a serious stabbing in Rosslyn. The alleged stabbing took place in the River Place complex around 1 a.m. Friday. From yesterday’s ACPD crime report:. MALICIOUS WOUNDING, 2022-12020042, 1100 block of Arlington Boulevard. At...
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
WJLA
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
3 teens overdose, 1 dies within 5 days; Prince William County Police link to fentanyl-laced pills
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after three overdoses involving teenagers, including one that resulted in death; the overdoses occurred within a 5-day span. Police believe the overdoses are possibly linked to the juveniles consuming counterfeit Percocet pills...
WTOP
Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered
The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
Comments / 0