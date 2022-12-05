ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA



NBC Washington



A highway worker was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday while trying to help people involved in another crash, police said. Virginia State Police say they are searching for a maroon car that crashed into the worker, 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper. Franzell...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com



FAIRFAX, Va. - A highway worker was struck and killed overnight in Fairfax County after he went to check on the drivers involved in a crash he witnessed. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew set up along Interstate 66 near exit 60 Thursday morning just before 1 a.m. when he witnessed a collision involving two vehicles.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Arlington pedestrian bridge temporarily closes after failed inspection

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The pedestrian bridge connecting North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard is being temporarily closed following an inspection on Friday, Arlington County Government announced. The inspection showed that some parts of the bridge were deteriorating which caused county officials to close it,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP



A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town

A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP



Fairfax County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian traveling along Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street in Falls Church, Virginia. Investigators said that 66-year-old MD Kamrul Hassan was struck while trying to cross the “against the pedestrian crossing” Sunday evening. The department said Hassan was struck...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WJLA



FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered

The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
HAYMARKET, VA



