beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa City Council hears Mayor’s report on Act 47 Exit
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The City of Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B . Walker spoke about the city’s budget and the anticipated exit from Act 47 status at the end of 2023 at this week’s council meeting. The first reading of the ordinance in regard to the levying of taxes in 2023 was accepted. An ordinance prohibiting the use of tobacco and any vaping products in recreation areas, parks and playgrounds was also read.
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge School Board Reorganizes for 2023
Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Area School Board held their annual reorganization meeting on Wednesday night and Kelly Ramasco was elected board president. Elected to vice president was Amy Fitasko. Meeting dates for the upcoming year and committee chairmen were also announced.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa School Board Reorganizes, and Hires Two teachers
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night for their annual reorganization meeting .Tina Price Genes was reappointed president, and Nicole bible was reappointed vice president at Wednesday night’s meeting. Sam Weir was hired as the high school art teacher. An elementary pre-k instructional aide was hired. Superintendent Dr. Phillip Woods reported on the progress with the stadium project, The Project Warm coat distribution by FedEX on Tuesday at the elementary school was also reported by the superintendent. Each student received a new coat.
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell School Board Welcomes New Superintendent and Reorganizes
(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Tuesday night, The Hopewell Area School met and new Superintendent Jeff Beltz for the first time and thanked the board for hiring him to be the new superintendent. He told the board he wants to attend district and community functions if he’s made aware. He thanked the assistant high school principal, who was acting superintendent Dr. Robert Kartychak for his support during his transition.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Police Chief, Captain, and Two Sergeants Receive Promotion Letters
(Photo courtesy of Mrs. Lane) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Due to the pandemic there was a delay in awarding Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane, Captain Don Lane, Sergeants Nico D’Arrgio, and Josh Gonzalez, with their promotion letters. Mayor Dwan B. Walker made the promotions official at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Family members were in attendance for the event.
beavercountyradio.com
Ambulance Stolen in Pittsburgh Recovered in Hopewell, Suspect in Custody
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An ambulance that was stolen as paramedics treated a patient on Mount Washington in Pittsburgh was recovered on I-376 outbound from the city on Interstate 376 in Hopewell Twp., Beaver County early Monday morning. According to police, The incident began around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning...
beavercountyradio.com
The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.
His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
beavercountyradio.com
Real Estate Sign Stolen in Wayne Township
(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to West Lawrence Ave in Wayne Twp at 11:50 AM on December 5, 2022 for a report of a real estate sign being stolen. Troopers said via release that the theft occurred approximately...
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Police Hold Stuff a Cruiser Event
(Photo provided by Ambridge Police) (Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge Police announced that Lt. John Chickos and officer Austin Turner filled their cruiser with toys that have been donated. The Abominable Bumble visited and cheered them on. On Friday, December 9, 2022 Officers Tim Depenhart, AJ Bialik, and Nathan Swierkosz will be...
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: Carnegie Free Library Of Beaver Falls To Host “A Novel Noel” Christmas Fundraiser On December 9
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Beaver Falls isn’t done celebrating the holiday season just yet. The Carngie Free Library of Beaver Falls will be hosting “A Novel Noel” on December 9 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the library on 7th Avenue in Beaver Falls. The event will feature catered food, beer, wine, live music, and decorations centered around this year’s theme of “Christmas Around The World.” Local author Mollie Cox Bryan will have a meet-and-greet book signing beginning at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $40 with proceeds going to the Library, and they can be purchased by clicking this link here.
beavercountyradio.com
Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission
(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
beavercountyradio.com
Nominations Open for Beaver Musicians Hall of Fame
(Beaver County, Pa.) Nomination forms for the Class of 2023 Beaver Valley Musicians Hall of Fame are now being accepted through January 31, 2023. To be considered the candidate must have a reasonable connection to Beaver County and have made an outstanding musical contribution to society. The official nomination form can be found on the Beaver Valley Musicians Union website www.bvmusiciansunion.org using the “Nomination Form” tab.
beavercountyradio.com
Link For PIAA 4A Championship: Aliquippa vs. Bishop McDevitt
99.3 and 95.7 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA and beavercountyradio.com‘s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey have the call from Cumberland Valley High School of this 2022 PIAA Class 4A Championship high school football playoff game as the Crusaders battle the Quips. If you can’t tune into the...
beavercountyradio.com
Turnovers And Big Plays Put The Quips Playoff Hopes Away They Lose 41-18 IN State Championship Final
Aliquippa found them self in very unfamiliar territory as they were playing from behind the entire game. And it only took seconds for the game to start going the wrong way as they turned the ball over on the 30 yard line and Bishop MC Devitt Went first play from scrimmage 70 yards right over the middle with a pass and catch that turned out to be Bishop Mc Devitts recipe to destroy the Quips Defense through the air. Aliquippa did show some good run defense but they could not stop the passing attack of Bishops. Also having 5 turnovers turn into 5 scores that was more than a little pressure on the Quips defense, The Quips showed some life in the 3rd quarter scoring on a long interception , and then again put a drive together and took one more into the endzone to get the game within to scores but Aliquippa could do know more final score Bishop Mc Devitt 41 Aliquippa 18.
