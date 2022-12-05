Real ID deadline extended for 2 years for air travelers

(KION-TV)- Travelers will have at least two more years to upgrade their licenses and other forms of identification to be Real ID-compliant.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday the new deadline will be May 7, 2025. The old deadline was set to be for May 3, 2023.

The DHS says Real IDs are made to prevent counterfeiting and fraud by using documentary evidence and record checks to confirm travelers are who they claim to be. Real IDs will be needed for travelers 18 and older to board planes, and enter federal buildings or a military base.

Passports, military IDs, or Global Entry cards also will qualify to pass through airport security.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Monday that the extension "will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card," adding, "DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible."

