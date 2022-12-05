Read full article on original website
First Impressions: Iowa throttles Cyclones for key in-state win
It was raining three-pointers in Iowa City on Thursday night as the Hawkeyes take down Iowa State 75-56. The big storyline heading into the rivalry was Iowa star forward Kris Murray was ruled out after sustaining an injury against Duke. Questions began to surface about who was going to step up-- the answer was everyone. Let's dive into some first impressions.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
widerightnattylite.com
Men’s Basketball: Extended CyHawk Preview
Last year Iowa State and Iowa squared off in a game with similar implications to this season. The Cyclones began the season 8-0 and turned heads during their preseason tournament en route to a 12-0 start before their first loss of the year in January. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, began their year 7-2 — their only losses coming at the hands of Big 10 opponents Purdue and Illinois.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball prepared to host Iowa State
The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to host Iowa State on Thursday at 7 p.m. as part of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 on the year after Tuesday night’s 74-62 defeat at the hands of No. 15 Duke. Iowa fell to the Blue Devils in Madison Square Garden, dropping their second game in the past three contests.
First Impressions: Caitlin Clark, Iowa use dominating second-half to defeat top-ten Iowa State
The battle of the Cy-Hawk took place inside a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena and Iowa got a marquee win against a top-ten Cyclone team. Led behind all-American point guard Caitlin Clark's 19 points, Iowa took down Iowa State 70-57. The Hawkeyes needed back-to-back wins after not snagging one against UConn and NC State, they snagged a resume booster win on Wednesday. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
widerightnattylite.com
Twister Sisters Before the Storm: The Team Out East
Iowa State beat SIUE 93-43 in a game that was never close. The Clonies dominated every facet of the game. Cyclones shot nearly 48% from the field despite shooting just 28% beyond the arc. ISU won the rebounding battle, as usual, outrebounding the Cougars 47-36. Iowa State posted a 23-7 assist-to-turnover ratio en route to the win.
widerightnattylite.com
widerightnattylite.com
Sudden Victory (Ep. 3) - This Team Is For Real
Iowa State climbs in the rankings despite dropping the CyHawk dual. Jacob England (@JacobEngland3) and Sam Phillips (@slamphillips) break down what happened in Iowa City and what it means for the outlook on the rest of the season.
lastwordonsports.com
Filling Iowa’s Receiver Needs in the Portal
The Hawkeye football program made a splash just days before the transfer portal officially opened. Michigan transfer Cade McNamara announced he was committing to Iowa on December 1st, just four days before the portal opened. His addition to the program is a perfect combination. McNamara brings both a great cultural fit and an upgrade at quarterback talent. Transfer portal needs at wide receiver are now the goal for the Iowa offense. Rumors of McNamara wanting to bring multiple pass catchers with him began circling just hours after his commitment.
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
ankenyfanatic.com
Jaguars rack up 23 pins, romp past 3 foes at C.B. Lewis Central quadrangular
The Ankeny Centennial wrestling team turned in a dominating performance on Tuesday at the Council Bluffs Lewis Central quadrangular. The Jaguars easily defeated all three of their opponents, racking up 23 pins while raising their record to 5-0. They posted a 66-16 win over Clarinda, a 66-18 victory over Denison-Schleswig, and a 65-11 triumph over Lewis Central.
Schools in need see football class proposal as a conversation starter
DES MOINES, Iowa — Suburban schools have dominated high school sports for decades. Between 2009 and 2021… suburban schools won 128-straight games against Des Moines high schools. Data shared with the Iowa High School Athletic Association shows that free and reduced students have a direct impact on the success or lack there of on football […]
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
