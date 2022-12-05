ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

First Impressions: Iowa throttles Cyclones for key in-state win

It was raining three-pointers in Iowa City on Thursday night as the Hawkeyes take down Iowa State 75-56. The big storyline heading into the rivalry was Iowa star forward Kris Murray was ruled out after sustaining an injury against Duke. Questions began to surface about who was going to step up-- the answer was everyone. Let's dive into some first impressions.
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Men’s Basketball: Extended CyHawk Preview

Last year Iowa State and Iowa squared off in a game with similar implications to this season. The Cyclones began the season 8-0 and turned heads during their preseason tournament en route to a 12-0 start before their first loss of the year in January. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, began their year 7-2 — their only losses coming at the hands of Big 10 opponents Purdue and Illinois.
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball prepared to host Iowa State

The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to host Iowa State on Thursday at 7 p.m. as part of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 on the year after Tuesday night’s 74-62 defeat at the hands of No. 15 Duke. Iowa fell to the Blue Devils in Madison Square Garden, dropping their second game in the past three contests.
AMES, IA
247Sports

First Impressions: Caitlin Clark, Iowa use dominating second-half to defeat top-ten Iowa State

The battle of the Cy-Hawk took place inside a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena and Iowa got a marquee win against a top-ten Cyclone team. Led behind all-American point guard Caitlin Clark's 19 points, Iowa took down Iowa State 70-57. The Hawkeyes needed back-to-back wins after not snagging one against UConn and NC State, they snagged a resume booster win on Wednesday. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa

The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
AMES, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Twister Sisters Before the Storm: The Team Out East

Iowa State beat SIUE 93-43 in a game that was never close. The Clonies dominated every facet of the game. Cyclones shot nearly 48% from the field despite shooting just 28% beyond the arc. ISU won the rebounding battle, as usual, outrebounding the Cougars 47-36. Iowa State posted a 23-7 assist-to-turnover ratio en route to the win.
AMES, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Sudden Victory (Ep. 3) - This Team Is For Real

Iowa State climbs in the rankings despite dropping the CyHawk dual. Jacob England (@JacobEngland3) and Sam Phillips (@slamphillips) break down what happened in Iowa City and what it means for the outlook on the rest of the season.
AMES, IA
lastwordonsports.com

Filling Iowa’s Receiver Needs in the Portal

The Hawkeye football program made a splash just days before the transfer portal officially opened. Michigan transfer Cade McNamara announced he was committing to Iowa on December 1st, just four days before the portal opened. His addition to the program is a perfect combination. McNamara brings both a great cultural fit and an upgrade at quarterback talent. Transfer portal needs at wide receiver are now the goal for the Iowa offense. Rumors of McNamara wanting to bring multiple pass catchers with him began circling just hours after his commitment.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU

(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
AMES, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Jaguars rack up 23 pins, romp past 3 foes at C.B. Lewis Central quadrangular

The Ankeny Centennial wrestling team turned in a dominating performance on Tuesday at the Council Bluffs Lewis Central quadrangular. The Jaguars easily defeated all three of their opponents, racking up 23 pins while raising their record to 5-0. They posted a 66-16 win over Clarinda, a 66-18 victory over Denison-Schleswig, and a 65-11 triumph over Lewis Central.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Schools in need see football class proposal as a conversation starter

DES MOINES, Iowa — Suburban schools have dominated high school sports for decades. Between 2009 and 2021… suburban schools won 128-straight games against Des Moines high schools. Data shared with the Iowa High School Athletic Association shows that free and reduced students have a direct impact on the success or lack there of on football […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize

There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

There goes another perfectly good cornfield

Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HUXLEY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors

(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy