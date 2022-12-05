ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves

Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Suns' Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Craig is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.5 minutes against Boston. Craig's Wednesday projection includes 9.2...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) questionable for Hawks on Friday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Forrest has missed the last couple games due to the NBA's concussion protocol. Now, he is officially listed questionable to star the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

76ers' Georges Niang (foot) out again on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Niang continues to deal with a foot injury and will not be available to face the Lakers on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) still out Friday for Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Suggs continues to deal with the right ankle soreness that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the weekend, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (groin) active and starting on Wednesday, Bennedict Mathurin coming off the bench

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (groin) is active and in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Timberwolves. Bennedict Mathurin moves to the bench.
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. James is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face the Raptors on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis (illness) has also been ruled out, while Patrick Beverley (knee) is doubtful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against Detroit

Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will suit up in Miami despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 11.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson to score 8.7 FanDuel points. Robinson's projection includes 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Javonte Green (knee) remains out on Wednesday night

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Green will sit out his second straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Patrick Williams to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday night. Williams' current projection includes 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chuma Okeke (knee) out again for Magic on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Okeke is still dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. He'll remain sidelined to start the weekend, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
ORLANDO, FL

