NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League
His thoughts come on the back of the 125-98 drubbing Boston handed to the Phoenix Suns.
Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves
Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (back) starting for Spurs Thursday in place of injured Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford will start Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. He's officially been given the green light, and now, he is entering the starting lineup in place of Devin Vassell. Our models...
numberfire.com
Suns' Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Craig is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.5 minutes against Boston. Craig's Wednesday projection includes 9.2...
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) questionable for Hawks on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Forrest has missed the last couple games due to the NBA's concussion protocol. Now, he is officially listed questionable to star the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
Celtics injury update: Al Horford to health and safety protocol; Malcolm Brogdon available
Per the Boston Celtics, veteran big man Al Horford will miss at least the Celtics’ Wednesday night tilt against the Phoenix Suns after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol while reserve floor general Malcolm Brogdon will return to action after a missed game due to a non-COVID illness.
numberfire.com
76ers' Georges Niang (foot) out again on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Niang continues to deal with a foot injury and will not be available to face the Lakers on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) still out Friday for Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Suggs continues to deal with the right ankle soreness that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the weekend, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (groin) active and starting on Wednesday, Bennedict Mathurin coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (groin) is active and in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Timberwolves. Bennedict Mathurin moves to the bench.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. James is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face the Raptors on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis (illness) has also been ruled out, while Patrick Beverley (knee) is doubtful.
numberfire.com
Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against Detroit
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will suit up in Miami despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 11.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson to score 8.7 FanDuel points. Robinson's projection includes 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Javonte Green (knee) remains out on Wednesday night
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Green will sit out his second straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Patrick Williams to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday night. Williams' current projection includes 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2...
numberfire.com
Chuma Okeke (knee) out again for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Okeke is still dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. He'll remain sidelined to start the weekend, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
