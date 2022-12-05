ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NBC Miami

Manning Brothers Will Face Off as Coaches at Pro Bowl Games

The Manning brothers will revive old conference rivalries at the first-ever Pro Bowl Games in February. During their Week 13 edition of Mannigcast on Monday, the brothers announced that Eli will be coaching the NFC against the AFC, led by Peyton. Eli Manning spent 16 seasons in the NFC --...
NBC Miami

Twitter Stunned as Baker Mayfield Leads Comeback Win 2 Days After Joining Rams

Twitter stunned as Mayfield leads comeback win 2 days after joining Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Three days later, he led an improbable comeback victory in primetime. In Mayfield's Rams debut, Los Angeles erased a 13-point deficit in...
NBC Miami

What Jimmy Garoppolo's Potential Return Means for 49ers' Tricky IR Situation

What Jimmy G's potential return means for 49ers' IR situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all. The 49ers already have brought back six players off the injured reserve list this season. Teams are allowed to activate a maximum...

