Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NBC Miami
NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Finding Yourself Back in the Sunday Night Spotlight
After six weeks of being on top of the world, the Miami Dolphins found themselves like a lot of teams in South Florida this season: sad over a loss that may have exposed some flaws in the team. The Fins left home for the first of three straight games on...
NBC Miami
Manning Brothers Will Face Off as Coaches at Pro Bowl Games
The Manning brothers will revive old conference rivalries at the first-ever Pro Bowl Games in February. During their Week 13 edition of Mannigcast on Monday, the brothers announced that Eli will be coaching the NFC against the AFC, led by Peyton. Eli Manning spent 16 seasons in the NFC --...
NBC Miami
Twitter Stunned as Baker Mayfield Leads Comeback Win 2 Days After Joining Rams
Twitter stunned as Mayfield leads comeback win 2 days after joining Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Three days later, he led an improbable comeback victory in primetime. In Mayfield's Rams debut, Los Angeles erased a 13-point deficit in...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Minor-leaguers, major boost: Kiersted, Dalpe and Tierney all bring spark to Panthers
Matt Kiersted, Zac Dalpe and Chris Tierney all scored in their first two games after getting called up by the Panthers.
NBC Miami
What Jimmy Garoppolo's Potential Return Means for 49ers' Tricky IR Situation
What Jimmy G's potential return means for 49ers' IR situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all. The 49ers already have brought back six players off the injured reserve list this season. Teams are allowed to activate a maximum...
NBC Miami
Seventh Heaven: Chaminade-Madonna Gets Blowout Victory for 7th State Football Title
In the first season of new classifications for the Florida High School Athletics Association, the Chaminade-Madonna Lions made quick work of their opponent yet again in the state championship game. The Lions took a commanding lead into the half and cruised to a 48-14 win Thursday over Clearwater Central Catholic...
