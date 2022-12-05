ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Indiana's Myles Turner (hamstring) questionable on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (hamstring) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Turner's availability remains in question after Indiana's big man was forced to miss one game with hamstring soreness. Expect Aaron Nesmith to see a minutes boost if Turner is inactive on Wednesday. Turner's...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) out on Tuesday night

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Vincent will not be available after he was ruled out with knee effusion. Expect Victor Oladipo to play a second unit role on Tuesday night if he is active. Oladipo's current projection includes 7.2...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. James is probable to face the 76ers on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Philadelphia. James' Friday projection includes 28.3 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Thursday for Miami, coming off bench

Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. However, with the return of Jimmy Butler, Strus will now come off the bench.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play for Heat Thursday night

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Robinson for 5.9 points, 1.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) available Thursday for Houston

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Porter entered the day with a questionable tag due to right knee soreness. Despite the ailment and overall uncertainty, he has received the green light to take the court versus Keldon Johnson and Co.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Bruno Fernando (illness) ruled out Thursday for Houston

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando will not play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Fernando entered the day with a questionable tag due to a non-COVID illness. Now, the team has officially ruled him out for Thursday night's affair. Expect more work for Usman Garuba. In...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Gary Harris (hamstring) remains out for Orlando on Friday

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined this past week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 6 games this season, Harris is averaging...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Suns' Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Craig is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.5 minutes against Boston. Craig's Wednesday projection includes 9.2...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) active on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Ibaka is listed as available after the veteran missed seven games with an illness. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 158.7 minutes this season, Ibaka is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) still out Friday for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe will not play Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Watanabe is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him out the last couple weeks. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 14 games this season, Watanabe is...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Kings' De'Aaron Fox (foot) questionable on Friday

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fox is dealing with right foot soreness and is questionable to face Cleveland on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.6 minutes against the Cavaliers. Fox's Friday projection includes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Jackson is dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy