numberfire.com
Indiana's Myles Turner (hamstring) questionable on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (hamstring) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Turner's availability remains in question after Indiana's big man was forced to miss one game with hamstring soreness. Expect Aaron Nesmith to see a minutes boost if Turner is inactive on Wednesday. Turner's...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) out on Tuesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Vincent will not be available after he was ruled out with knee effusion. Expect Victor Oladipo to play a second unit role on Tuesday night if he is active. Oladipo's current projection includes 7.2...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. James is probable to face the 76ers on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Philadelphia. James' Friday projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Thursday for Miami, coming off bench
Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. However, with the return of Jimmy Butler, Strus will now come off the bench.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play for Heat Thursday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Robinson for 5.9 points, 1.6...
numberfire.com
Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) available Thursday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Porter entered the day with a questionable tag due to right knee soreness. Despite the ailment and overall uncertainty, he has received the green light to take the court versus Keldon Johnson and Co.
numberfire.com
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (illness) ruled out Thursday for Houston
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando will not play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Fernando entered the day with a questionable tag due to a non-COVID illness. Now, the team has officially ruled him out for Thursday night's affair. Expect more work for Usman Garuba. In...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Jaden McDaniels starting for Minnesota on Wednesday, Wendell Moore Jr. coming off the bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. McDaniels will get the start against Indiana on Wednesday with Wendell Moore Jr. moving to the bench. Our models expect McDaniels to play 32.0 minutes against the Pacers. McDaniels' Wednesday projection includes 12.9...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (hamstring) remains out for Orlando on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined this past week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 6 games this season, Harris is averaging...
numberfire.com
Suns' Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Craig is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.5 minutes against Boston. Craig's Wednesday projection includes 9.2...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) active on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Ibaka is listed as available after the veteran missed seven games with an illness. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 158.7 minutes this season, Ibaka is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) still out Friday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe will not play Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Watanabe is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him out the last couple weeks. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 14 games this season, Watanabe is...
numberfire.com
Kings' De'Aaron Fox (foot) questionable on Friday
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fox is dealing with right foot soreness and is questionable to face Cleveland on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.6 minutes against the Cavaliers. Fox's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Jackson is dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (illness) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Bryant will make his second start this season after Anthony Davis was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Raptors' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Bryant to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
