The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Cancelled at Netflix After 1 Season
This is all bad: Netflix has cancelled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself after one season. The well-received drama, based on Sally Green’s YA novel Half Bad, dropped its first eight-episode season on the streamer in October. “Sadly, yes, Netflix [has] cancelled [the show],” series creator Joe Barton confirmed Friday on Twitter. “Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story.” Barton’s statement followed an earlier tweet from The Imaginarium, the production company behind Bastard, which stated, “Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained...
How to watch Will Smith’s new movie ‘Emancipation’ on Apple TV+
Will Smith’s new movie “Emancipation” debuted in theaters December 2, and is now available for streaming on Apple TV+. The highly anticipated film tells the story of Peter, played by Smith, an enslaved man who is almost killed by the owners of a plantation. Peter escapes and has to outwit cold-blooded hunters as well as the dangers of nature in the swamps of Louisiana on his fight for not only his life but his freedom.
Best streaming TV deals this holiday season: Philo, Peacock, HBO Max, more
Holiday sales are in full swing and this includes some pretty sweet deals on digital streaming services. Monthly subscriptions for many on-demand entertainment services have seen rising prices throughout this year of inflation. But good news is on the horizon for the new year. Several streaming services are offering deals.
Christina Applegate Made Her First TV Appearance Since Her MS Diagnosis, And Talked About How Her Life Has Changed
In her first TV appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Christina Applegate said, "People had seen me as this other person for the last almost 40 years, and I'm different now."
