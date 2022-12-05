Read full article on original website
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor, Dies at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for playing Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” has died. She was 92. Her family confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.” A video montage posted to the actor’s account reads, “To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.” The video also features photos of Slayton-Hughes alongside some of the actor’s quotes, including, “The universe is getting ready for a big project: preparing for my departure.” More to come… Best of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in December 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
