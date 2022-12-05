ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature

Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
League of Legends Ranked: All 2023 Changes

Riot Games has revealed that a number of changes will be making their way to League of Legends Ranked in 2023. League of Legends' next Ranked season is just on the horizon. As players gear up to take on the new year's competition, Riot Games has revealed that a number of changes are on the way — some of which players might start to see in the PBE soon.
What is Fortnite Chapter 3 Fracture?

Fortnite has had a lot of big events in the past, but the Chapter 3 finale event is definitely going to be one you won't want to miss. Fortnite is currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4, but things are about to change when the Chapter 3 finale event Fracture takes place in just a few days. Let's go over everything you need to know going into this.
