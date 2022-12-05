Read full article on original website
Pokémon GO December 2022 Community Day Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the upcoming December Community Day 2022 event in Pokémon GO.
Pokémon GO Mythic Blade Event Explained
Information about the upcoming Mythic Blade event in the mobile game Pokémon GO
Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature
Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
The Game Awards 2022: All Twitch Viewer Rewards, How to Get
If you're watching The Game Awards 2022 via Twitch, you'll be able to unlock some exclusive content for a variety of games.
How to Get Red Scales Highland Drake in Dragonflight
Here's a breakdown of how to get the Highland Drake: Red Scales item in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell Announced
Poncle's roguelike shoot 'em up Vampire Survivors is getting some new DLC — Legacy of Moonspell. Here's everything you need to know.
How to Watch The Game Awards 2022: Start Time, Official Streams
Want to tune into The Game Awards 2022 and see the action as it happens? Here's what you need to know.
Pokémon GO Terrakion Raid Guide
One of Pokémon GO's latest Raids is Terrakion. Here's what you need to know in order to defeat this Legendary Pokémon.
League of Legends Ranked: All 2023 Changes
Riot Games has revealed that a number of changes will be making their way to League of Legends Ranked in 2023. League of Legends' next Ranked season is just on the horizon. As players gear up to take on the new year's competition, Riot Games has revealed that a number of changes are on the way — some of which players might start to see in the PBE soon.
Best Way to Farm Primal Chaos in Dragonflight
Where and how to obtain Primal Chaos in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Playable Platforms
Playable platforms of the new city builder game, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization.
Final Fantasy XVI Release Date Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Final Fantasy XVI, the next entry into the long-standing franchise, has been given its release date.
Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix League of Legends skin.
How to Get Spark of Ingenuity in Dragonflight
Where and how to get the Spark of Ingenuity for crafting in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
All Pokémon GO Raid Hours December 2022
The times and hours for all the Pokémon GO Raids during December 2022
What is Fortnite Chapter 3 Fracture?
Fortnite has had a lot of big events in the past, but the Chapter 3 finale event is definitely going to be one you won't want to miss. Fortnite is currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4, but things are about to change when the Chapter 3 finale event Fracture takes place in just a few days. Let's go over everything you need to know going into this.
Diablo IV Release Date Possibly Leaked
A recent possible information leak can potentially reveal when Diablo IV will release.
When Does Mythic Plus Start in Dragonflight?
Details on when the upcoming Mythic Plus Dungeons become available in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Release Date Information
Release date of the new city builder game, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization.
