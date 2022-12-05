Dog Tags Now For Sale in Pickaway County

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Dog Warden Ron Custer has announced the opening of the 2023 Dog Tag season.

Tags can be picked up online at https://www.doglicenses.us/OH/Pickaway/ or at Circleville and Ashville Apothecary, The Pickaway County Auditor’s Office, Pettit’s Market in Williamsport and on Welch Road, and at D&N Market in Darbyville. Dog tags are required by the Ohio Revised Code.

Licenses are $15 base fee per year if purchased in person with an additional charge for online purchases of $2.25. Lifetime purchases are $150 per dog. The tags are used both as a funding source for local shelters statewide and in the event of a dog that runs away it acts as a way for people to contact the owner and help return the pet safe and sound.

2023 kennel licenses can only be purchased at the Wright-Poling Dog Shelter.

“It is important for your dogs to be tagged and that the dogs need to wearing the tags on a collar,” Custer said. “This helps us identify the owner, if their pup gets loose and we pick it up.”

Dog Tag facts:

All dogs more than three months of age must be licensed.The standard licensing period runs Dec. 1 to Jan. 31.License a

pplications after Jan. 31 are subject to a

late penalty.Licenses may not be transferred from one dog to another.Licenses purchased are non-refundable.A dog may be licensed for a term of one year, three years, or permanently.

In addition to the licenses being made available, Custer said he also has reinstituted the foster program at the shelter.

“The program allows for an potential adoptee to take one of our pups home for 72 hours and possibly longer upon request, to see if they are a good fit,” he said.