Knoxville, TN

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, coach Josh Heupel take top SEC awards

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was voted SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Josh Heupel got SEC Coach of the Year from the Associated Press.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins got Newcomer of the Year.

Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, offensive tackle Darnell Wright were named All-SEC from the Vols offense that ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring and total yards. Defensive end Byron Young made the second team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299Tb3_0jY5oOIy00

Heupel received six coach of the year votes to edge Brian Kelly of LSU (five), who led the Tigers into the SEC championship game in his first season. Georgia's Kirby Smart (three) and South Carolina's Shane Beamer (one) also received votes.

Heupel receives a $50,000 bonus for winning AP SEC Coach of the Year. On Sunday, he secured a $200,000 bonus for making a New Year's Six bowl.

The voting was conducted among a panel of 15 sports writers and broadcasters covering the league.

AP All-SEC

Offensive player of the year: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Defensive player of the year: u-Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Coach of the year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Newcomer of the year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss

First team

Offense

WR — u-Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, 6-0, 185, Jr.

WR — Dominic Lovett, Missouri, 5-10, 185, So.

T — Broderick Jones, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So.

T — Darnell Wright, Tennessee, 6-6, 335, Sr.

G — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, 6-5, 347, Jr.

G — Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 307, Sr.

C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 313, Sr.

TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, So.

QB — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-4, 218, Sr.

RB — u-Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, Fr.

RB — u-Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, 6-2, 227, So.

PK — Jack Podlesny, Georgia, 6-1, 180, Jr.

AP — Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State, 5-10, 185, Jr.

Defense

DE — BJ Ojulari, LSU, 6-3, 250, Jr.

DE — Isaiah McGuire, Missouri, 6-4, 274, Jr.

DT — Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 300, Jr.

DT — Byron Young, Alabama, 6-3, 292, Sr.

LB — u-Will Anderson, Jr., 6-4, 243, Jr.

LB — Drew Sanders, Arkansas, 6-5, 233, Jr.

LB — Harold Perkins Jr., LSU, 6-2, 220, Fr.

CB — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, 6-0, 180, Jr

CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 188, So.

S — Christopher Smith, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Sr.

S — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 195, Jr.

P — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, 6-4, 207, Jr.

Second team

Offense

WR — Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina, 6-1, 207, Jr.

WR — Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 200, Jr.

T — Dalton Wagner, Arkansas, 6-9, 331, Sr.

T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, Sr.

G — Beaux Limmer, Arkansas, 6-5, 302, Jr.

G — Ethan White, Florida, 6-4, 331, Jr.

C — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So.

TE — Darnell Washington, Georgia, 6-7, 270, Jr.

QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, Jr.

RB — Devon Achane, Texas A&M, 5-9, 185, Jr.

RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr.

PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 190, Sr.

AP — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr.

Defense

DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 256, Sr.

DE — Byron Young, Tennessee, 6-3, 245, Sr.

DT — Mekhi Wingo, LSU, 6-0, 295, So.

DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 330, Kentucky, Fr.

LB — Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia, 6-1, 245, So.

LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 240, Sr.

LB — Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri, 6-2, 221, Jr.

CB — Kelee Ringo, Georgia, 6-2, 210, So.

CB — D.J. James, Auburn, 6-1, 174, Jr.

S — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 206, Sr.

S — Brian Branch, Alabama, 6-0, 193, Jr.

P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 225, Jr.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, coach Josh Heupel take top SEC awards

