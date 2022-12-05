Prince Harry just wanted a "normal life", according to his to ex-girlfriend Catherine Ommanney. The former 'Real Housewives of D.C' star, 51, had an on/off relationship with the 38-year-old royal who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and has children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili with her - when he was 21 and now she has alleged that he had "very little freedom" and that he was "surrounded by hangers-on."

3 DAYS AGO