Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Prince Harry just wanted a 'normal life'
Prince Harry just wanted a "normal life", according to his to ex-girlfriend Catherine Ommanney. The former 'Real Housewives of D.C' star, 51, had an on/off relationship with the 38-year-old royal who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and has children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili with her - when he was 21 and now she has alleged that he had "very little freedom" and that he was "surrounded by hangers-on."
Inside Nova
Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary ‘at centre of row with Royal Family’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary is reportedly at the centre of a row over whether the Royal Family were given the chance to respond to its claims. A “senior source” insisted Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and members of the family were not approached for comment on ‘Harry and Meghan’, according to Mail Online.
Inside Nova
Duke of Sussex fears he blocked out memories of Princess Diana
The Duke of Sussex fears he has blocked out memories of his mum. Prince Harry, 38, said on his new Netflix show that even though he recalls his childhood being “filled with laughter, filled with happiness and filled with adventure”, he has hardly any early recollections of Princess Diana.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Inside Nova
Lily Collins can't wait to work with Charlie McDowell
Lily Collins is eager to work with her husband Charlie McDowell. The 33-year-old actress and Charlie, 39, recently launched their own production company, and Lily is desperate to work with the director. The brunette beauty - who married Charlie in 2021 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We've actually just launched a...
Inside Nova
Kylie Minogue is launching Australian wine through her label
Kylie Minogue is launching a new Australian pinot noir and chardonnay through her Wines label. The 54-year-old star - who moved back home to Melbourne earlier this year - is making moves in the Victoria wine market as she continues to expand her alcohol brand. She told the Herald Sun...
Inside Nova
SZA hints at future Hayley Williams collab
SZA has hinted at a future collaboration with Hayley Williams. The 'Good Days' rapper was asked when she'll be jumping on a track with the Paramore frontwoman on Twitter this week, and she suggested it wasn't out of the question as they are in touch often. She replied: “I talk...
Inside Nova
Taylor Swift and The Kardashians win big at 2022 People's Choice Awards
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', Taylor Swift and 'The Kardashians' won big at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The biggest names in music, TV and film attended the star-studded bash at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California in Tuesday night (06.12.22). The Marvel blockbuster was named Movie...
Inside Nova
Lea Michele was told to get a nose job as she 'wasn't pretty enough' for TV
Lea Michele was told to get a nose job because she "wasn’t pretty enough" to be on TV. The 36-year-old 'Glee' star has opened up about her past insecurities in a new interview celebrating her role as Fanny Brice in Broadway show 'Funny Girl' and Lea revealed she was thrilled to get a letter from her idol Barbra Streisand - who played the same part on stage in the 1968 film - as the actress said she shared Barbara's worries about her looks.
Inside Nova
Mariah Carey: ‘I never called myself Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey insists she does not refer to herself as the “Queen of Christmas”. She made the claim during an appearance on Wednesday (07.12.22) on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, to promote her CBS festive special ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’, due to be broadcast on December 20.
Inside Nova
Girl band FLO become first group to win Brit Awards Rising Star prize
Girl band FLO have become the first group to win the Brit Awards Rising Star prize. The trio, who have been praised by acts from Missy Elliott to Brandy and JoJo, were named winners of the 2023 award by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 ‘Future Sounds’ show on Thursday. (08.12.22)
Inside Nova
‘I was the punk outsider who nobody messed with. I was FEARLESS’… These superstars were all problem children!
Their faces adorn billboards, cinema screens and stages, and some are considered role models due to their good deeds and charitable work. But these A-listers weren't always such pillars of society, some got into a lot of trouble as kids!. Read on to learn about 10 stars who gave their...
Inside Nova
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is 'stressful as hell'
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is "stressful as hell". The 38-year-old pop star met the fitness fanatic at the gym and popped the question during a romantic holiday in June after three years of dating with the couple making plans to tie the knot in the summer of 2023 - but Olly admits organising their big day is proving to be quite a challenge.
Inside Nova
Darren Aronofsky considers The Whale to be poignant in the wake of the pandemic
Darren Aronofsky believes that 'The Whale' is timely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 53-year-old director has helmed the new psychological drama that features Brendan Fraser as Charlie – a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity as he attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter – and thinks the theme is poignant given the isolation people have experienced during the global health crisis.
Inside Nova
Jackie Chan is working on a fourth Rush Hour film
Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth 'Rush Hour' movie is in the works. The 68-year-old star featured alongside comedian Chris Tucker in the action-comedy trilogy between 1998 and 2007 and revealed that talks have been held about a fourth installment. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi...
Inside Nova
Offset only wants fans to share positive memories of Takeoff
Offset only wants fans to share positive memories of his murdered Migos bandmate Takeoff. The rapper made the plea on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (06.12.22) more than a month after Takeoff was shot dead aged 28 outside a Houston bowling alley November 1, with a suspect arrested earlier this month.
Inside Nova
Anthony Rapp becomes a father via surrogate
Anthony Rapp has become a father via surrogate. The 51-year-old Broadway star took to social media on Monday (05.12.22) to reveal that he and his partner Ken Ithiphol became parents to Rai Larson Ithiphol three days earlier and that they will be "eternally grateful" to their surrogate. Alongside a snap...
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
Comments / 0