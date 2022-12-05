Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Jeremy Martin Named Vice President For Strategy & Innovation At William & Mary
WILLIAMSBURG-College of William & Mary announced on December 5 that Jeremy Martin, the college’s chief of staff, has been named vice president for strategy & innovation. In his new role, Martin will coordinate responsibility for the college’s admission, marketing, and communications offices as well as oversee enterprise development strategy and management.
peninsulachronicle.com
More Than 80 Employers Expected At One City Celebrations North District Job Fair
NEWPORT NEWS-The annual One City Celebrations North District Job Fair is scheduled for Thursday, December 15 from 10am to 2pm at Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd. Sharon Scott, a member of the Newport News City Council, is once again partnering with Virginia Career Works, Hampton Roads Workforce Council, and Virginia Employment Commission on the event, which has been held for more than two decades.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Awards Inaugural Mace Bearer’s Award To Neighborhood Council Founder Jim Joseph
WILLIAMSBURG –The Neighborhood Council of Williamsburg founder Jim Joseph is the inaugural recipient of the Mace Bearer’s Award, which was recently established to honor individuals or groups who have made a lasting, positive impact on the Williamsburg community. Joseph, now 86, founded the Neighborhood Council, a community of...
peninsulachronicle.com
Owners Of Firehouse Coffee On Fort Monroe Mark One Year In Business By Giving Back To The Community
HAMPTON—A popular coffeehouse on Fort Monroe recently marked one year in business under new ownership. A celebration was held on December 3 for Firehouse Coffee 1881, which is located at 1 Ruckman Rd. The event featured free drip coffee and ice cream to customers who’ve supported the business over the past year.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton And Newport News Public Schools Receive Teacher Apprenticeship Grants
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has awarded $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions. The College of William & Mary was the recipient of one of those grants, receiving $16,000 to partner with Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools.
peninsulachronicle.com
York County School Division Seeking Mentors For Entrepreneurship Classes
YORK-The York County School Division is looking for mentors for middle and high school entrepreneurship classes. Mentors meet with students at least once a month. Interested individuals can sign up for a time that fits their schedule by clicking here. The school division is also seeking guest speakers for entrepreneurship...
peninsulachronicle.com
Two New Textile Exhibits Now Open At Colonial Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Two new textile exhibitions are now open at the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. The exhibits opened December 3. Guests can view roughly 60 works in the new Stitched in Time: American Needlework exhibit at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
peninsulachronicle.com
Tradition Brewing Company Holds Fundraiser For Viking Burger
NEWPORT NEWS—On Sunday, November 27, Tradition Brewing Company, located at 700 Thimble Shoals Boulevard in Newport News, opened its doors to a host of live bands to raise money for another local business, Viking Burger. The event, titled “The NeighBREWhood Watch,” was the brainchild of Brian Alexander Birkbeck, who...
peninsulachronicle.com
Historic Hilton Village Annual Holiday Parade and Gingerbread Celebration To Be Held December 10
NEWPORT NEWS-The annual Village Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Parade in Historic Hilton Village will be held from 4pm to 9pm Saturday, December 10. The parade will begin at 5pm followed by gingerbread house tours held from 5:30pm to 8pm. After the parade, guests are asked to make their way to the Historic Hilton Village Inc. (HHVI) tent in the business district to pick up a Gingerbread Passport to tour handcrafted gingerbread houses.
peninsulachronicle.com
Seventh Annual Wonderfest Taking Place December 10
NEWPORT NEWS—The seventh annual Wonderfest featuring more than 45 vendors is scheduled to take place at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center located at 65 Saunders Rod in Newport News on Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 3pm. The event is free and open to the public and will feature...
Comments / 0