NEWPORT NEWS-The annual Village Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Parade in Historic Hilton Village will be held from 4pm to 9pm Saturday, December 10. The parade will begin at 5pm followed by gingerbread house tours held from 5:30pm to 8pm. After the parade, guests are asked to make their way to the Historic Hilton Village Inc. (HHVI) tent in the business district to pick up a Gingerbread Passport to tour handcrafted gingerbread houses.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO