Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
CBS’ Gayle King rips ‘very messy' T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach affair at ABC
Gayle King called the cheating scandal inside ABC News "very messy and very sloppy," expressing concern for kids involved in T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s affair.
Natalia Bryant Amps Up White Shirt Dress With Platform Loafers at Revolve’s Winterland
Natalia Byrant attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Bryant wore an oversized white button-up shirt dress for the occasion. The sophisticated piece featured a studded collar. She paired the top with black opaque tights, adding an edge to her look. Bryant accessorized with a variety of silver-toned rings and diamond safety pin earrings. She added more sparkling details with a white embellished crossbody bag. Bryant kept her...
Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor, Dies at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for playing Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” has died. She was 92. Her family confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.” A video montage posted to the actor’s account reads, “To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.” The video also features photos of Slayton-Hughes alongside some of the actor’s quotes, including, “The universe is getting ready for a big project: preparing for my departure.” More to come… Best of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in December 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'
