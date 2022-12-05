ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward offered after mail carrier pepper sprayed in Portland

By Hailey Dunn
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a letter carrier in North Portland Wednesday evening.

Inspectors are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The assault happened in the area of North Willamette Boulevard and North Gay Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to USPS, the man pepper sprayed a letter carrier and a bystander who was trying to intervene.

The attacker then ran toward North Delaware Avenue before disappearing.

USPS described the man as having a slim build and being between 5’9” to 5’10”. He was wearing black clothing, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1.877.876.2455 and reference case number 3918047.

