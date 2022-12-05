Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).

1 DAY AGO