Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles vs. 49ers
Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).
Fantasy football managers in need of RB help should look to Seattle in Week 14
These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer. While it may be...
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information
The Dallas Cowboys were considered frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver’s recent visit–and the ensuing leak of medical information that some reports allege were related–it’s hard to imagine them still being the favorites or having much of a chance at all. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s “obvious” that […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A split decision: assessing value and popularity of Chiefs, Broncos + players to watch
Which team is more valuable or popular: the Chiefs or the Broncos? These lists tell us .
Vikings WR gives Lions ultimate bulletin board material, guarantees win
The Minnesota Vikings are looking to clinch the NFC North division with a win over the Detroit Lions Sunday. Minnesota is 10-2, holding a five-game lead over the Lions who are 5-7. With so much on the line for the Vikings, you can expect an inspired effort. On Wednesday, Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor was […] The post Vikings WR gives Lions ultimate bulletin board material, guarantees win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Raiders most to blame after Week 14 loss vs. Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders saw their three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams and their newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield, 17-16, on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. The Raiders held a double-digit lead in the game before the Rams’ endgame rally. The Raiders are now 5-8, which puts them in third place in the AFC West. Here we’ll discuss the four Raiders most to blame for their disappointing Week 14 loss vs. the Rams.
Mac Jones gets real on Patriots’ offensive woes
FOXBOROUGH – Just like his head coach, Mac Jones remains optimistic about his team’s offense. The New England Patriots’ quarterback is seeking “a strong finish” after it petered out in its final four regular season games before losing in the opening round of the playoffs. Unlike last season though, Jones and the Patriots are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. They sit at 6-6 entering their Monday night tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, and the offense is a big reason for the stepback from 2021 to this season.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence breaks silence on toe injury
Trevor Lawrence was a bit roughed up in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 13 contest against the Detroit Lions, taking a brutal sack right before halftime. While he may have returned to the game, there is now a clearer picture of what kind of injury Lawrence is actually dealing with as the Week 14 matchup against […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence breaks silence on toe injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eric Metcalf: Watson was a top 5 quarterback before time off
Eric Metcalf joined Baskin & Phelps today to discuss the Browns upcoming matchup with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Metcalf explains why he believes the Browns should lean into their strengths on offense. Why Watson is a good fit for the offense?
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Cooper Kupp reacts to witnessing Baker Mayfield save Rams vs. Raiders
In recent weeks, the Los Angeles Rams lost two of their most important offensive pieces in quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Thus, the Rams needed someone to step up to become a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season, and they were able to get it from Baker Mayfield of all places, after LA claimed the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft off waivers following his release from the Carolina Panthers.
Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job
Jason Garrett hung up the head coaching headset in 2019, and it will remain that way after he confirmed he won’t be donning the Stanford Cardinal red this season. “Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!” Garrett wrote on Twitter late Thursday night. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at […] The post Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks news: Latest update on Kenneth Walker will send fantasy owners scrambling for wild sleeper pick
The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield might be significantly thinner in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers at home. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both sat out Seattle’s Wednesday practice, which isn’t a good sign for their availability for this coming weekend’s contest. Meanwhile, running...
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
As the Dallas Cowboys remain linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the team is seemingly on the verge of getting back the services of one of their wideouts in the form of James Washington, who is getting excited over the prospect of ending his absence and playing for his new team. (h/t […] The post Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
