Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon Bond During Off Season Endurance Race at COTA

By Jonathan Howard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ne8Lt_0jY5mhx500
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch is a Richard Childress Racing driver now and he got some great bonding time with teammate Austin Dillon this weekend. After the NASCAR Awards in Nashville, Busch and Dillon made their way to the Circuit of the Americas for an endurance race.

The World Racing League held its championship at COTA this weekend. There were two 8-hour sessions. One on Saturday and one on Sunday. While Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon raced in the No. 3 car, it was not for RCR officially. Instead, the two raced under the Austin Dillon Motorsports banner.

Busch took to Twitter to share some photos from the weekend. The team was able to take home second overall in the eight-hour race on Sunday. In the provisional, the pair were able to take the win and build some consistency. These guys love to race.

“Brick by brick,” Busch says. That’s what it is going to take to get this team ready to go when the 2023 NASCAR season begins.

Let’s just point out the fact that Kyle Busch looks happy, excited, and generally better than he did at many points this past season. It was no secret that the contract negotiations and the realization that his time at Joe Gibbs Racing coming to an end took their toll on the driver. That kind of added stress does not make for great racing conditions.

Kyle Busch Hopes to Head Back to COTA

It shouldn’t be overlooked that Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon raced at COTA. While Busch was in Nashville, he was asked about how he is going to get ready for 2023. A new team and a new manufacturer can lead to some adjustment issues.

As he talked to the media, he brought up the potential of getting a tire test with Richard Childress Racing.

“Yeah I mean there is a test session I think at COTA actually in January that I’ve been slated to go to. “So at least I get to go to some track time with Randall and the guys, but with [spotter] Derek [Kneeland], there’s no spotting going on, especially at a road course,” Busch explained.

He isn’t going to get a test with his new spotter, Kneeland. However, the two have worked in the past in the Truck Series. Kyle Busch has some momentum and what looks like joy on his face. The rest of the Cup Series better look out.

