cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Researchers found that cardiovascular complications after a stroke increase the risk of future heart disease
Large studies have shown that heart problems are very common in the month following an ischemic stroke (blockage of blood flow to the brain). This "stroke heart syndrome" can increase the risk of death, heart attack, or another stroke within five years.
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Medical News Today
Stroke: Researchers develop AI model to predict a person’s 10-year risk
Each year, an estimated 15 million people globally experience a stroke. A person may have a better outcome following a stroke if treated quickly. In a new study, researchers used artificial intelligence and a single chest X-ray to predict a person’s 10-year risk of dying from a stroke or heart attack.
MedicalXpress
Study: People with mental disorders lose years of their working lives
By looking at the data of all people aged 18–65 years registered in Denmark over a period of 22 years, researchers from Aarhus University have been able to shed light on some of the consequences faced by those diagnosed with a mental disorder. The study followed a total of...
physiciansweekly.com
Overall survival with triplet therapy in BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma
1. OS in triplet combination therapy (atezolizumab, vemurafenib, and cobimetinib) while numerally better, was not statistically improved when compared to treatment with just a BRAF inhibitor and a MEK inhibitor. 2. Grade 3-4 reactions occurred at similar rates between both groups, but there were some differences in the atezolizumab group...
Antidepressants saved my life. Then their side effects pushed me back into turmoil
In 2019, in the midst of what I can only describe as a mental breakdown, I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, signed off work, and prescribed sertraline, an antidepressant. Because of my desperate mental state, I didn’t ask my GP about possible side effects. Instead I headed straight to the pharmacy to pick up my new “happy pills” and started taking them the following day. They definitely worked. Some of my anxiety symptoms slipped away, such as my panic attacks, low moods and low energy. But I wasn’t prepared for one of the biggest side effects: weight gain.In my...
physiciansweekly.com
Autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine in conjunction with standard treatment for glioblastoma may increase overall survival
1. Patients receiving autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine (DCVax-L) had a 20% relative reduction in death risk. 2. DCVax-L appears safe, with only 5 of 2,151 (0.2%) doses resulting in serious adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The prognosis for glioblastoma is poor, as it remains...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression
A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
techaiapp.com
The Future of Major Depressive Disorder Treatments
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen major strides in the treatment options for major depressive disorder. We now understand that depression isn’t the same for everyone. The idea is to identify and diagnose what’s happening in a person’s neurochemistry so we can target our treatment in a way that works specifically for them.
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
physiciansweekly.com
Identifying Factors Tied With Long-Term Opioid Therapy for SLE
Patients with SLE are more likely to receive opioid therapy not only due to SLE manifestations but also because of associated comorbidities. Patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) experience pain from multiple factors, and the management of their pain is complex due to limited treatment options, the presence of comorbidities, or the use of multiple medications for the disease, explains Gabriel Figueroa-Parra, MD.
Woman’s blood cancer misdiagnosed as carpal tunnel due to burning hand pain
A 44-year-old woman was diagnosed with carpal tunnel after experiencing symptoms of burning hand pain, only to discover later that she actually has blood cancer.Roban Lampkin was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2019, when she was 41 years old. Multiple myeloma is a rare form of blood cancer that affects plasma cells – a type of white blood cell that helps fight infections by making antibodies.Prior to learning she had blood cancer, Lampkin first began to notice small bubbles in her urine, which doctors dismissed as a warning sign of kidney damage. Then, she started getting bruises and red...
physiciansweekly.com
Maternal anemia in pregnancy may be associated with subsequent brain structure changes in offspring
1. Anemia during pregnancy associated with altered brain structure in children including smaller volumes of bilateral caudate, putamen and corpus callosum. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is estimated that 38% of pregnant women worldwide are anemic. Anemia is known to be a risk factor for poor maternal and infant...
physiciansweekly.com
Religiosity may be associated with abstinence in Latinx individuals with substance use disorders
1. In this randomized controlled trial, participants had high scores for past-year religiosity and lifetime religiosity. 2. Furthermore, in the cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) treatment group, religiosity was associated with a longer duration of abstinence. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Latinx adults with substance use disorders are at high risk...
physiciansweekly.com
Post-SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in PWH: Assessing Limited Humoral and Specific T-Cell Responses
After administering severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccinations to patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV; PWH) who had CD4+ T-cell counts <200/µL (HIV<200 group), researchers examined the humoral and cellular immune responses that were elicited. In the prospective cohort analysis, 58 PWH in the...
