DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says
The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
More Prisoner Swaps Are ‘Possible,’ Putin Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin said more prisoner swaps like Thursday’s exchange of basketballer Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout are possible if Russia and the U.S. can keep finding “compromises.” “Everything is possible,” he said at a summit in Kyrgyzstan. “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.” The Griner-Bout negoations didn’t include negotiations on any other issues but Putin appeared open to other discussions. “Whether this could set stage for a dialogue with the U.S. is a separate issue,” he said, according to AP. “We didn’t set the task to move from those talks to something else, but they do create a certain atmosphere."Read it at Associated Press
Ukraine Slams India For Buying Oil From Putin: 'If You Benefit From Our Suffering...'
Ukraine‘s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed India for buying cheap oil from Russia amid Western sanctions over Vladimir Putin's war in Kyiv. What Happened: Kuleba, in an interview with NDTV, called it "morally inappropriate" for India to buy Russian oil when the other Ukrainian allies, including the U.S. and Europe, have imposed sanctions on it.
Iran's Raisi promises to pursue crackdown on protesters; cleric critical of execution
DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A prominent dissenting Sunni cleric on Friday said the death sentence of a protester involved in recent Iranian anti-government unrest violated sharia law, as President Ebrahim Raisi promised to press on with a security crackdown a day after the man's execution.
