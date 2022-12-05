Read full article on original website
Oswego Police Department Arrest Summary Report ARRESTS 12-1-2022
12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL220.03 AM7 (3861) /CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.37 AMO (8245) / UNLAWFUL POSS AMMO FEED DEVICE. 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.03.03 CF2 (7590) / CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM. On 12/01/2022 at approximately 12:21 PM, Jace E. Eastman was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance...
North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP
WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth
LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
Utica man convicted after his illegal gun was used in ex-girlfriend's death
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was convicted of gun charges after authorities say his gun was used in his ex-girlfriend's death last year. According to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Steven Mancuso was found guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for owning a gun with previous federal convictions on his record. In 2010, he was sentenced to 44 months in prison after he and two family members were convicted in an illegal asbestos removal scheme.
Rochester woman charged after Batavia drug investigation
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
Medical examiners say mother was stabbed in neck, Van Buren homicide
VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 43-year-old Daniel D. Chilson was arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree, a class “A-1” felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class “E” felony after his mother was found dead in her Van Buren home. New York State Police say they were dispatched by the Onondaga County […]
Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
Syracuse Police arrest three minors following the murder of Isaiah Hudson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
Authorities seize $300K worth of marijuana
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Border Patrol agents and a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy seized more than $300,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on December 2. Customs and Border Protection says the drug was packaged in vacuum-sealed bags and weighed more than 150 pounds. Border Patrol...
Medical examiner determines woman was stabbed to death in Van Buren condo, troopers say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A woman found dead in a Van Buren condo Tuesday was stabbed to death, troopers said. An autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Leora A. Chilson, 74, died from multiple stab wounds to her neck, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said Wednesday.
Sheriff’s Department Asking for Help Finding This Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sherif's Department is asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK. Agency: Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Name: William P. Murphy. White Male, 45 years...
Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
Police: Woman arrested for 5 Rochester robberies, attempted robbery, in 1 week
In the four days since her release, police connected York to three additional incidents.
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
Traffic pursuit leads to three arrests and seizure of 20,000 packets of fentanyl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Detectives went on a traffic pursuit Sunday night, December 4, and ended up arresting three suspects and seizing 20,000 packets of Fentanyl and a handgun as a result of a search warrant. The Syracuse police detectives attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of Almond Street for […]
Larceny complaint from Lowville area business leads to arrest of North Country man: Police
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of larceny after failing to deposit nearly $6,000 from a Lowville area business, authorities say. William G. White, 33, of Gouverneur, NY was arrested by the Lowville Village Police. He is officially charged with grand larceny in the third-degree. Investigators looked into a...
Watertown woman faces several charges following alleged $7K theft from Sam’s Club
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Watertown woman has been arrested following a theft complaint at Sam’s Club, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the complaint on December 2 and spoke to the asset protection manager at the Watertown Sam’s Club, who informed officers that an employee allegedly made several falsified transactions over the past two years.
