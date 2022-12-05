UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was convicted of gun charges after authorities say his gun was used in his ex-girlfriend's death last year. According to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Steven Mancuso was found guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for owning a gun with previous federal convictions on his record. In 2010, he was sentenced to 44 months in prison after he and two family members were convicted in an illegal asbestos removal scheme.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO