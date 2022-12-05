ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP

WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
CARTHAGE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth

LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
LORRAINE, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
WKTV

Utica man convicted after his illegal gun was used in ex-girlfriend's death

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was convicted of gun charges after authorities say his gun was used in his ex-girlfriend's death last year. According to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Steven Mancuso was found guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for owning a gun with previous federal convictions on his record. In 2010, he was sentenced to 44 months in prison after he and two family members were convicted in an illegal asbestos removal scheme.
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman charged after Batavia drug investigation

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
BATAVIA, NY
wwnytv.com

Authorities seize $300K worth of marijuana

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Border Patrol agents and a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy seized more than $300,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on December 2. Customs and Border Protection says the drug was packaged in vacuum-sealed bags and weighed more than 150 pounds. Border Patrol...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
informnny.com

Watertown woman faces several charges following alleged $7K theft from Sam’s Club

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Watertown woman has been arrested following a theft complaint at Sam’s Club, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the complaint on December 2 and spoke to the asset protection manager at the Watertown Sam’s Club, who informed officers that an employee allegedly made several falsified transactions over the past two years.
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy