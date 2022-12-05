ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

UK Announces Major Overhaul of Its Financial Sector in Attempt to Spur Growth

The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
Americans' Concern About Inflation Is 3 Times Larger Than Concern for Covid-19

-- This time last year, the Delta variant was about to send Covid-19 cases to what would be their highest peak of the pandemic so far. It's no wonder, then, that 45% of Americans ranked Covid as the biggest issue facing the U.S. at the time, according to last year's Consumer Trends Survey from The New consumer.
What to Expect Next as China Relaxes Covid Controls

National authorities announced Wednesday sweeping changes to make it easier to travel domestically, keep businesses operating and allow Covid patients to quarantine at home. The path forward for China to reopen may take a few months, with a surge in infections likely, Goldman Sachs Chief China Economist Hui Shan and a team said in a Dec. 4 report.
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Stabilizing and Can Avoid a Recession

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the economy isn't necessarily headed straight for a recession, despite what Wall Street bears might believe. "“It doesn’t have to be a recession. The economy just needs to stabilize at a lower level, which I think is already starting to happen," he said.

