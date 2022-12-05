Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country
All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
Iowa Hawkeye Exodus Continues With Transfer Portal
Another Iowa player has entered the transfer portal. Iowa running back Gavin Williams announced his intentions to transfer through his Instagram earlier this week. This season, Williams managed 43 carries for 198 yards, but struggled with injuries. Iowa now has three scholarship running backs on the roster; Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson, and Jaziun Patterson. The Hawkeyes will look to boost the running back position in the next few months with the opening of the transfer portal.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestling closes out 2022 with dual against Chattanooga
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday at 6 p.m. at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Saturday marks Iowa’s final dual of 2022 and it will be streamed on ESPN+ with Chris Goforth and Travis Garrard on the call. Iowa...
Veteran Iowa Player Announces He Will Be Transferring
Iowa is one of the many college football programs to lose a key player in this year's transfer portal. Hawkeyes defensive back Terry Roberts is entering the portal as a graduate transfer. Roberts was a rotational player during his four-year career in Iowa City, finding most of his success on...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball forward Filip Rebraca steps up in win over Iowa State
With Iowa men’s basketball’s top scorer Kris Murray sidelined with a lower body injury sustained in Tuesday night’s loss to No. 15 Duke at Madison Square Garden, Serbian import Filip Rebraca stepped up in a big win for the Hawkeyes over in-state rival Iowa State on Thursday.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football defensive back Terry Roberts enters transfer portal
Iowa football defensive back Terry Roberts has entered the transfer portal, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. The senior missed seven games in 2022 with an undisclosed injury. This season was supposed to be Roberts’ first as a full-time starter at cornerback. He was listed as the top option at the position on the Hawkeyes’ preseason depth chart.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray to miss Thursday’s Cy-Hawk game
After Kris Murray was seen sporting a walking boot after Iowa men’s basketball’s loss to Duke on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, Iowa Athletics announced Murray will miss tonight’s Cy-Hawk game in Iowa City. Murray scored eight points, tallied seven rebounds, and dished out three assists...
Swarmcast: Jestin Jacobs, several others depart Iowa's program, where do the Hawkeyes go from here?
The Transfer Portal first must taketh before it giveth. Well, kind of. Iowa has Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara committed, but the Hawkeyes also lost several pieces on Monday, including linebacker Jestin Jacobs. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt break it all down, what it means for the 2023 team, identify some of the targets that Iowa is pursuing in the portal and much, much more. It's going to be a crazy month of coverage, so let's get it started.
Daily Iowan
Inside student-athletes’ year-long recovery after ACL reconstruction
Three Iowa women’s basketball players have torn their ACLs in the past two years. Forward Shateah Wetering and center Sharon Goodman had to sit out in 2021-22, and guard Kylie Feuerbach tore her ACL ahead of the 2022-23 season. Sitting out of an entire season can be isolating —...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball falls to Duke in Jimmy V Classic
The Iowa men’s basketball team suffered its second defeat of the season in a 74-62 loss to No. 15 Duke on Tuesday evening. The contest was part of the Jimmy V Classic, organized to raise money for cancer research, hosted at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Despite...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball sixth year forward Connor McCaffery embracing coach-on-the-floor role
Connor McCaffery’s career as an Iowa athlete has been one with twists, turns, and detours. But now, the son of head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery seems to have found his lane. Connor McCaffery began his career as a two-sport athlete, playing baseball and basketball. With the seasonal...
Davenport North basketball coach alleges referees said the N-word during Tuesday night's game
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A public Facebook post written by Davenport North's head boys' basketball coach alleges three referees swore and used derogatory language toward him and his staff during Tuesday night's game against Pleasant Valley. In the post, Head Coach Marquez Davis calls Tuesday night's game "one for the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Daily Iowan
Photos: University of Iowa COGS ‘Rally for a Real Raise’ protest
Around 100 people attended a COGS protest at the Pentacrest on Thursday, advocating for pay raises for student employees to combat rising inflation. “We know they can do it,” Speaker Megan Knight said. “We know they can give us meaningful raises. We know they could help us keep up with incredible skyrocketing costs.”
KCRG.com
Antisemetic flyers found in Eastern Iowa
Newbo City Market to give free rent for a year to one lucky artist. Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids plans to give an artist a big opportunity in the coming year. Construction started today on the new J-R-S Pharma manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids.
Daily Iowan
UI College of Engineering dean resigns for presidency at private school
Harriet Nembhard, dean of the University of Iowa College of Engineering, will be leaving her position at the university in June 2023 after accepting the position of president at Harvey Mudd College. She will begin her position as president on July 1, 2023. The announcement comes nearly three years after...
KCRG.com
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
Comments / 0