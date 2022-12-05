Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Abruzzo's Reopens as a Quaint Italian Restaurant in Oak Cliff
Abruzzo's is a small family-run Italian restaurant in Oak Cliff that sits at the corner of West Davis and Tyler streets, just far enough outside the Bishop Arts District that parking isn't a nightmare. Proprietors Elias and Delores Rodriguez opened this spot eight years ago as Bishop Arts Winery. After...
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant Concepts
Flower Mound’s hottest entertainment district is about to get a big upgrade. RW F&B, which manages the newly renamed River Walk Social, is announcing plans to roll out five new restaurants in the coming months:
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
starlocalmedia.com
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opens to-go location in Frisco
Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go serves traditional coal brick-oven pizza, salads and calzones. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) A new pizzeria offering carryout and delivery only is now open at Frisco’s Kitchen United Mix, located at 9506 SH 121. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go serves salads, pizzas, calzones and desserts from its new location. Customers can place an order for carryout or delivery via the pizzeria’s app or website or via Kitchen United’s website.
Frisco eatery Tender Smokehouse finds success in simplicity
El Jefe ($15) comes with brisket, pulled pork, sausage and barbecue beans served between slices of Texas toast and topped with a spare rib. This menu item is pictured with pineapple coleslaw ($3). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Dante Ramirez opened Tender Smokehouse in downtown Celina in 2017, he could have...
Your Guide To Holiday Events In Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Dallas
‘Tis the season and Collin County is full of parades, live performances, sip n’ shop events and holiday festivals. Take a look at all the events the community is getting ready for us. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. 1st Annual Toys & Tunes Ft. Neal McCoy. Dec...
cravedfw
Darna Mediterranean Market in Legacy West Launches Breakfast & Brunch Menu
Darna, a Euro-Mediterranean Market located in Legacy West, has officially launched their breakfast and brunch menu, further enhancing its delicious range of offerings for the West Plano scene. The breakfast and brunch menu will include offerings artisanally-crafted by Chef Ameer and Chef Yaser Khalaf, a notable Dallas restaurateur and revolutionary...
Eater
Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?
The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
Dutch Bros Coffee opening Friday in Flower Mound
A new drive-thru coffee shop will open Friday morning in Flower Mound. Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which also serves signature smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — will open its newest location Friday at 1501 Justin Road, east of Morriss Road. The company aims for great speed, quality and service at all of its locations.
Vidorra Coming Soon to Grand Prairie
Authentic Mexican dishes and unique cocktails are expected in spring of 2023.
inforney.com
Spiral Diner introduces weekly game nights, 'reverse happy hour' in Denton
Vegan diner and bakery Spiral has launched new programming for guests in time for the holidays, the eatery announced late last month. The eatery is now hosting a “reverse happy hour” weekdays from 7–10 p.m. with special pricing on appetizers and select beverages, and will close each week with a Friday game night. Spiral has consulted with a local board game group to provide games for guests, but diners are also encouraged to bring their own.
Chicken N Pickle to bring sports bar, outdoor yard games to Grapevine
Pickleball is a paddle sport played among two to four players across a net. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Chicken N Pickle’s Grapevine location is getting closer to opening. General Manager Tony Polichino said the Grapevine location is aiming to open Jan. 17. He said this opening date is dependent on...
Trailhead Running Supply store to open in Flower Mound
A new trail running and hiking store is opening this weekend in Lakeside. Trailhead Running Supply will be a retail store selling trail and road running shoes, running and hiking apparel, hydration packs and water bottles, trek poles and more gear focused on outdoor fitness. It’ll also host yoga classes and fitness groups, and serve as a meeting place for social runs, sunset hikes and more.
The Lion King is coming to Fort Worth, sensory-friendly performance scheduled for January
Tony-award winning musical The Lion King is coming to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth this upcoming January.
coaster101.com
Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas
Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
cohaitungchi.com
Kalahari Resort vs. Great Wolf Lodge
See our Advertiser Disclosure and Editorial Observe right here. My household has loved a handful of stays on the water park lodge Nice Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas (and one go to to the GWL in Southern California). In November 2020, a competitor to GWL opened in Texas. Kalahari Resort, positioned in Spherical Rock, Texas, is analogous in some ways to Nice Wolf Lodge. Each resorts have enormous water parks and different indoor actions. An evening at both place prices a small fortune, and the meals is over-priced and mediocre.
Shorthorn
Downtown Arlington prepares for 19th annual Holiday Lights Parade
The Holiday Lights Parade returns to downtown Arlington Saturday Dec. 10 for friends and family to camp along the parade route and enjoy the sounds of the season. According to the Holiday Lights Parade’s website, the first tree lighting was in 1993 at City Hall where a musical review was staged on the steps. The first annual Star-Telegram Parade of Light was held in 2002, when UTA students Brandon Wheat and Misty Aguero served as the parades’ grand marshals.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved
The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
