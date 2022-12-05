ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Abruzzo's Reopens as a Quaint Italian Restaurant in Oak Cliff

Abruzzo's is a small family-run Italian restaurant in Oak Cliff that sits at the corner of West Davis and Tyler streets, just far enough outside the Bishop Arts District that parking isn't a nightmare. Proprietors Elias and Delores Rodriguez opened this spot eight years ago as Bishop Arts Winery. After...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests

Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opens to-go location in Frisco

Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go serves traditional coal brick-oven pizza, salads and calzones. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) A new pizzeria offering carryout and delivery only is now open at Frisco’s Kitchen United Mix, located at 9506 SH 121. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go serves salads, pizzas, calzones and desserts from its new location. Customers can place an order for carryout or delivery via the pizzeria’s app or website or via Kitchen United’s website.
FRISCO, TX
cravedfw

Darna Mediterranean Market in Legacy West Launches Breakfast & Brunch Menu

Darna, a Euro-Mediterranean Market located in Legacy West, has officially launched their breakfast and brunch menu, further enhancing its delicious range of offerings for the West Plano scene. The breakfast and brunch menu will include offerings artisanally-crafted by Chef Ameer and Chef Yaser Khalaf, a notable Dallas restaurateur and revolutionary...
PLANO, TX
Eater

Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?

The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Dutch Bros Coffee opening Friday in Flower Mound

A new drive-thru coffee shop will open Friday morning in Flower Mound. Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which also serves signature smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — will open its newest location Friday at 1501 Justin Road, east of Morriss Road. The company aims for great speed, quality and service at all of its locations.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
inforney.com

Spiral Diner introduces weekly game nights, 'reverse happy hour' in Denton

Vegan diner and bakery Spiral has launched new programming for guests in time for the holidays, the eatery announced late last month. The eatery is now hosting a “reverse happy hour” weekdays from 7–10 p.m. with special pricing on appetizers and select beverages, and will close each week with a Friday game night. Spiral has consulted with a local board game group to provide games for guests, but diners are also encouraged to bring their own.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Trailhead Running Supply store to open in Flower Mound

A new trail running and hiking store is opening this weekend in Lakeside. Trailhead Running Supply will be a retail store selling trail and road running shoes, running and hiking apparel, hydration packs and water bottles, trek poles and more gear focused on outdoor fitness. It’ll also host yoga classes and fitness groups, and serve as a meeting place for social runs, sunset hikes and more.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
coaster101.com

Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas

Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Kalahari Resort vs. Great Wolf Lodge

See our Advertiser Disclosure and Editorial Observe right here. My household has loved a handful of stays on the water park lodge Nice Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas (and one go to to the GWL in Southern California). In November 2020, a competitor to GWL opened in Texas. Kalahari Resort, positioned in Spherical Rock, Texas, is analogous in some ways to Nice Wolf Lodge. Each resorts have enormous water parks and different indoor actions. An evening at both place prices a small fortune, and the meals is over-priced and mediocre.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Shorthorn

Downtown Arlington prepares for 19th annual Holiday Lights Parade

The Holiday Lights Parade returns to downtown Arlington Saturday Dec. 10 for friends and family to camp along the parade route and enjoy the sounds of the season. According to the Holiday Lights Parade’s website, the first tree lighting was in 1993 at City Hall where a musical review was staged on the steps. The first annual Star-Telegram Parade of Light was held in 2002, when UTA students Brandon Wheat and Misty Aguero served as the parades’ grand marshals.
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved

The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
ALLEN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy