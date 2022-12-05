Read full article on original website
Related
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GOP lawyer made big “mistake” in Supreme Court hearing on elections that could backfire: Attorney
On Wednesday, following oral arguments in the massive Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case that could dramatically change how U.S. elections are conducted, voting rights attorney Marc Elias analyzed a crucial "mistake" made by the Republican-aligned lawyer on his "Democracy Docket" media platform that might cost them the case. The...
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Sarasota state Senator Joe Gruters runs for Republican National Committee treasurer
After chairing the Sarasota GOP for 14 years and the Florida GOP for four years, Sarasota state Sen. Joe Gruters wants to delve into Republican politics at the national level and join the leadership of the Republican National Committee. Gruters, 45, is running for treasurer of the RNC, touting his...
Comments / 0