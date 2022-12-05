Read full article on original website
Advance Titan
Dog found deceased near campus
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
WBAY Green Bay
Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police see increase in burglaries
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are reminding people to report any suspicious people or activity amid an increase in home burglaries in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to about 10 home burglaries in the Mather Heights neighborhood between Mather St. and Velp Ave. since September. Police say guns, electronics, and cash were among the items stolen. Most of the burglaries happened in the daytime.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged in death of Green Bay girl bound over for trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl has been bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing. Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on...
wapl.com
Shawano murder suspect heading to trial
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
WBAY Green Bay
Man killed in Grand Chute duplex fire identified
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Grand Chute man who died in a fire on S. Olson Ave. more than a week ago has been publicly identified as 55-year-old Torrence “Torre” Morgan. The fire was discovered by Morgan’s wife when she came home from work. She called 911.
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/8:. A Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer remains hospitalized Thursday after an accidental shooting during a traffic stop on Highway 29. Hobart officials say the officer is in good condition. The officer’s name is not being released at this time by the police. The seven-year veteran...
WBAY Green Bay
Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Drug agents in the Fox Valley and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration reported in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the Lake Winnebago drug unit’s history. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM) says an investigation this week located about 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills....
12 pounds of fentanyl worth over $500K seized from Appleton home
Law enforcement officials seized 12 pounds of fentanyl during an investigation at an Appleton home this week.
wearegreenbay.com
Two teenage brothers officially charged in Green Bay shooting, details surrounding incident released
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side have officially been charged with attempted homicide. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 18-year-old Anthony Simbler and 16-year-old Avion Simbler were both charged with attempted homicide. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
Two Green Bay suspects charged with attempted homicide in east side shooting
Two Green Bay teens arrested for their alleged involvement in an east side shooting have been charged by the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.
radioplusinfo.com
12-9-22 fdl man enters not guilty plea in homicide case
A Fond du Lac man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree intentional homicide. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown entered the plea during an arraignment hearing this week. Brown is charged in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in September. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a million dollars cash bond.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire causes $40,000 damage to Appleton apartment
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters had a fire at an apartment complex out 15 minutes of arriving, but it still caused $40,000 in damage to an apartment on Woodmere Court. The fire department was dispatched to a report of a fire in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment at...
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
12 pounds of fentanyl, tens of thousands of pills seized in Appleton drug investigation
Investigators this week from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice. LWAM and DEA led the investigation that resulted in...
WBAY Green Bay
St. Nick rides a fire truck to collect toys and food in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A food and toy drive is well underway in Oshkosh, but there is still time to help out and meet St. Nick himself. We were able to catch a glimpse of Santa Thursday night as he went through neighborhoods with the help of the Oshkosh Fire Department.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
