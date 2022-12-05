13 New ‘Harry Potter’ Interactive Wands Debut at Ollivander’s Including Florida Exclusive at Universal Orlando Resort, Previous Designs Now Retired

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
All Merchandise for Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal’s Great Movie Escape, a new experience at Universal CityWalk Orlando, is now officially open. With the grand opening comes a new line of merchandise. There are two escape adventure options — Back to the Future: OUTATIME and Jurassic World: Escape. Both are featured on all the merchandise.
allears.net
A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open
The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
wild941.com
Universal Studios Orlando Announces New Attraction
Universal Studios Orlando Resort announced an all new attraction. At City Walk you can now ESCAPE into the movies like never before. Escaping is the mission, because their new attraction is Universal’s Great Movie Escape. But this is no ordinary escape room experience. You’ll find yourself in a secret genetics lab and use your wits to avoid becoming the prey in Jurassic World: Escape. Or stop Biff Tannen from sabotaging the timeline in Back to the Future: OUTATIME.
WDW News Today
Dates Announced for the 2023 Destination D23 Event at Walt Disney World
Destination 23 is returning to Orlando, Florida next fall. The official dates have been announced, and the event will take place from September 8-10, 2023. This year’s Destination D23 will celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Company. ” Fans will be among the first to hear exciting announcements and see sneak peeks from the many worlds of Disney—and relive favorite memories with behind-the-scenes stories, special guests, and so much more at this epic event.”
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge Moving to Betty Boop Store at Islands of Adventure
As we reported earlier this year, the Betty Boop Store in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will become a new Universal Orlando Annual Passholder lounge. The current lounge at Universal Studios Florida will close on December 31. Currently, Passholders can purchase exclusive merchandise and pick up their...
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
Cheers! A Guide to Hotel Happy Hours
How many times did you want to attend a hotel party in high school or college because you thought it would be amazing? Now that you’re an adult, it’s hotel party time any time! You can have a staycation at... The post Cheers! A Guide to Hotel Happy Hours appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WDW News Today
Large Krampus Figure Arrives in All Hallows Eve Krampus Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Another scary Krampus display showed up in honor of his traditional arrival day. The Krampus legend involves him punishing the poorly behaved children when St. Nick rewards the well-behaved children. Universal Orlando guests have been rewarded with a Krampus theme at the All Hallows Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure.
Celebrating Christmas at Disney Springs – Festive Date Idea
Celebrating Christmas at Disney Springs – Festive Date Idea
abccolumbia.com
Price hikes take effect at Disney World
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando December 2022 Park Hours and Early Park Admission Updates
Universal Orlando December Park Hours presents some exciting opportunities for visitors. December starts with hours and procedures typical for a slower time of year. Then, as the days get closer to Christmas week, the park hours increase to accommodate the larger expected crowds. These larger crowds will be enjoying the holiday festivities at Universal Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Epic Universe: Aerial view of Universal's latest theme park coming in 2025
SKYFOX flew over construction of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. Executives said on Monday during a conference that the theme park is still on track to open in 2025.
WFTV
Photos: Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando
Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando. (Publix Super Markets /Publix Super Markets)
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
It's a homecoming of sorts when Grand Buffet return to Orlando this week
Anyone who was part of the buzzing and fertile Orlando indie and hip-hop scenes in the 2000s can attest to the left-field genius of alt-rap heroes Grand Buffet. Although they were actually from Pittsburgh, they were one of the flagship acts on Fighting Records — one of the leading Orlando indie labels of that era — and had ties so deep here that they were treated like local royalty. But it’s not that Grand Buffet simply moved on once Fighting folded in the late 2000s; they themselves essentially went dark.
WESH
8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
scottjosephorlando.com
Newsy Nuggets: Goff's gone, Linger no more, a Pop down and more
Goff’s Drive In, the South Orange Blossom Trail ice cream shop that opened in 1948, has apparently closed permanently. A post on its Facebook page Tuesday said: “Goff’s has always been more than just a cinder block ice cream shop and we refer to our customers as Orlando’s Finest for a reason. No matter the weather or temperature, you showed up. When there was a pandemic, you showed up. When there was adversity, you showed up. When we asked for your help, you showed up, big.”
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
fox35orlando.com
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
