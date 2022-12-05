ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

fox44news.com

Major Belton traffic signal repaired

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation said on Thursday, December 8 that the traffic signals are operating normally. TxDOT was recently performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. The signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) were operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor were working to perform repairs to the traffic signal.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
KILLEEN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway

A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
BURNET, TX
Gatesville Messenger

The passing of a landmark

What began as a hospital designed to serve the health care needs of Gatesville residents and the surrounding communities is currently in the process of being demolished. On Sept. 27 of this year, the Coryell County Commissioners Court approved Sierra Demolition of Round Rock to complete demolition, clearing and cleaning of the property located at 207 N. Lutterloh Street. Demolition of the 80-year-old limestone structure recently got underway.
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mart may become water source for arsenic-stricken systems

Arsenic levels in water that exceed government standards, and possibly endanger health, have come under assault from locals. The Brazos River Authority, McLennan County and multiple water supply companies are pursuing a solution, and several options rest on the table. Past discussions focused on using treated Lake Waco water to...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Killeen City Council approves amended version of Proposition A

KILLEEN, Texas — In a 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, during Tuesday night's meeting. The amended version, filed by Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez, removes Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would've stopped Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Observers in Waco say US headed for recession, Texas may weather storm

Recession is coming, but Texas and Waco may weather the economic storm better than other areas, said Sandeep Mazumder, dean of Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, during a forecasting conference the school hosted Thursday. More than 200 people attended the event presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
TEMPLE, TX

