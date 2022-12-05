Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Major Belton traffic signal repaired
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation said on Thursday, December 8 that the traffic signals are operating normally. TxDOT was recently performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. The signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) were operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor were working to perform repairs to the traffic signal.
Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been
AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen. "Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going...
Smoke It If You Got It – Killeen, TX Approves Amendment To Marijuana Ordinance
Burn baby burn in Killeen, Texas. That’s if you are an avid cannabis smoker, because on December 6 the Killeen council members approved an amendment to the city's ordinance concerning marijuana. KILLEEN NEEDED TIME TO REVIEW THE NEW ORDINANCE. Back on November 8, the people of Killeen voted in...
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Gatesville Messenger
The passing of a landmark
What began as a hospital designed to serve the health care needs of Gatesville residents and the surrounding communities is currently in the process of being demolished. On Sept. 27 of this year, the Coryell County Commissioners Court approved Sierra Demolition of Round Rock to complete demolition, clearing and cleaning of the property located at 207 N. Lutterloh Street. Demolition of the 80-year-old limestone structure recently got underway.
News Channel 25
Killeen ISD rehiring sign language interpreters as 'communication facilitators'
It’s a move which outraged several parents with deaf children in Killeen ISD. “That’s what makes angrier than anyone else is because they did this without a plan in place,” said Killeen ISD Parent Chelse Sirokman. The district informed several sign language interpreters last month that they...
WacoTrib.com
Mart may become water source for arsenic-stricken systems
Arsenic levels in water that exceed government standards, and possibly endanger health, have come under assault from locals. The Brazos River Authority, McLennan County and multiple water supply companies are pursuing a solution, and several options rest on the table. Past discussions focused on using treated Lake Waco water to...
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
One Year Later: Where Is The Killeen, Texas Mall Shooting Suspect?
(Killeen, Texas) - On December 7th, 2021, an unknown person entered the Killeen Mall and proceeded to shoot another man inside the Finish Line store. A story from KXXV details the moments before and after the shooting. One young individual even closed the gate in one store to help keep...
Killeen City Council approves amended version of Proposition A
KILLEEN, Texas — In a 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, during Tuesday night's meeting. The amended version, filed by Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez, removes Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would've stopped Killeen...
H-E-B Feast of Sharing bringing holiday meals to local communities
KILLEEN, Texas — As the holidays kick into full swing in Central Texas, H-E-B is doing its part to give the gift of food and fun back to the community. The chain is preparing to host its annual Feast of Sharing events across the state, including dinners in Temple, Killeen and Waco.
KWTX
Nonprofit to benefit after city of Killeen opens applications for youth groups to receive grant money
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen wants to make sure youth programs are not only well funded, but also fully functioning, and is providing grants up to $10,000 specifically for nonprofit organizations that help area youth. Impossible Teen Center Founder Vantonio Fraley told KWTX he appreciates the initiative...
WacoTrib.com
Observers in Waco say US headed for recession, Texas may weather storm
Recession is coming, but Texas and Waco may weather the economic storm better than other areas, said Sandeep Mazumder, dean of Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, during a forecasting conference the school hosted Thursday. More than 200 people attended the event presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of...
Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
Boil Water Notice Lifted for Properties on White Rock Drive in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure why, but it seems like we've seen a lot more boil water notices in Central Texas. I'm relieved to tell you that a recent order has been lifted. WHY IS THERE SO MANY BOILING NOTICE IN CENTRAL TEXAS?. Every time I turn...
Killeen City Council gives go-ahead to amended marijuana ordinance
The council approved the ordinance voted on in Proposition A, but removed one controversial section.
KWTX
Man who strangled nephew in Waco ordered back to secure mental facility after violations at group home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Gainesville man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2009 strangulation death of his nephew in Waco was ordered returned to a secure mental facility Wednesday, five months after he was transferred to a group home in Seguin. Judge Thomas West, of Waco’s...
KWTX
Supporters, opponents argue over fate of Proposition A at Harker Heights City Hall
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Those for and against Proposition A, which decriminalizes possession of low-levels of marijuana, argued over the legality of the voter-approved ordinance on Tuesday. “They’re violating the law,” one protester shouted. Ground Game Texas, the organization that helped gather support for Prop A in...
