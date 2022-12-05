BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation said on Thursday, December 8 that the traffic signals are operating normally. TxDOT was recently performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. The signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) were operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor were working to perform repairs to the traffic signal.

BELTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO