Kylie Minogue is launching Australian wine through her label
Kylie Minogue is launching a new Australian pinot noir and chardonnay through her Wines label. The 54-year-old star - who moved back home to Melbourne earlier this year - is making moves in the Victoria wine market as she continues to expand her alcohol brand. She told the Herald Sun...
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Neil Diamond gives rare performance of Sweet Caroline on Broadway
Neil Diamond made a rare appearance to perform 'Sweet Caroline' on Broadway. The 81-year-old music legend retired from touring in 2018, after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He's performed the mega-hit a handful of times since, including at the Boston Red Sox in June. And on Sunday (04.12.22), he performed...
Taylor Swift's signed Midnights guitar expected to fetch thousands for war veterans
Taylor Swift's signed 'Midnights' guitar is up for auction. The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's acoustic boasts a picture of the star laying down on the couch and, at the time of writing, the highest bid is $5,500. The money raised from the sale of the instrument will benefit war veterans...
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is 'stressful as hell'
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is "stressful as hell". The 38-year-old pop star met the fitness fanatic at the gym and popped the question during a romantic holiday in June after three years of dating with the couple making plans to tie the knot in the summer of 2023 - but Olly admits organising their big day is proving to be quite a challenge.
Lana Del Rey unveils ninth album and releases title track
Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and released the title track. The 'Born to Die' hitmaker has unveiled the artwork and release date for her ninth studio album. The single was penned by Lana and...
Prince Harry was late for his first date with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry arrived late for his first date with Meghan Markle. The 38-year-old prince arranged their first date at Soho House in central London - but Harry was late and turned up looking like a "hot sweaty ball of a mess". In their 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series, he recalled:...
Peter Andre only lets his kids use their iPads once a week
Peter Andre only allows his children to use their iPads once a week. The 49-year-old pop star Millie, eight, and six-year-old Theo with wife Emily Andre, 33, and explained that he can be "very strict" as a parent and will only allow the kids screen time on their Apple devices on weekly basis.
‘I was the punk outsider who nobody messed with. I was FEARLESS’… These superstars were all problem children!
Their faces adorn billboards, cinema screens and stages, and some are considered role models due to their good deeds and charitable work. But these A-listers weren't always such pillars of society, some got into a lot of trouble as kids!. Read on to learn about 10 stars who gave their...
Taylor Swift and The Kardashians win big at 2022 People's Choice Awards
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', Taylor Swift and 'The Kardashians' won big at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The biggest names in music, TV and film attended the star-studded bash at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California in Tuesday night (06.12.22). The Marvel blockbuster was named Movie...
Offset only wants fans to share positive memories of Takeoff
Offset only wants fans to share positive memories of his murdered Migos bandmate Takeoff. The rapper made the plea on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (06.12.22) more than a month after Takeoff was shot dead aged 28 outside a Houston bowling alley November 1, with a suspect arrested earlier this month.
Anthony Rapp becomes a father via surrogate
Anthony Rapp has become a father via surrogate. The 51-year-old Broadway star took to social media on Monday (05.12.22) to reveal that he and his partner Ken Ithiphol became parents to Rai Larson Ithiphol three days earlier and that they will be "eternally grateful" to their surrogate. Alongside a snap...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal they 'met over Instagram' in new Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "met over Instagram". The 38-year-old royal has revealed in Netflix's 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series that he first met his future wife via the photo-sharing platform. Harry - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with his wife - explained: "Meghan and I met...
Lily Collins can't wait to work with Charlie McDowell
Lily Collins is eager to work with her husband Charlie McDowell. The 33-year-old actress and Charlie, 39, recently launched their own production company, and Lily is desperate to work with the director. The brunette beauty - who married Charlie in 2021 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We've actually just launched a...
Mariah Carey: ‘I never called myself Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey insists she does not refer to herself as the “Queen of Christmas”. She made the claim during an appearance on Wednesday (07.12.22) on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, to promote her CBS festive special ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’, due to be broadcast on December 20.
Prince Harry just wanted a 'normal life'
Prince Harry just wanted a "normal life", according to his to ex-girlfriend Catherine Ommanney. The former 'Real Housewives of D.C' star, 51, had an on/off relationship with the 38-year-old royal who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and has children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili with her - when he was 21 and now she has alleged that he had "very little freedom" and that he was "surrounded by hangers-on."
Girl band FLO become first group to win Brit Awards Rising Star prize
Girl band FLO have become the first group to win the Brit Awards Rising Star prize. The trio, who have been praised by acts from Missy Elliott to Brandy and JoJo, were named winners of the 2023 award by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 ‘Future Sounds’ show on Thursday. (08.12.22)
Wynonna Judd spiralled into ‘panic’ during Thanksgiving without mum Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd spiralled into a “panic” during her first Thanksgiving without her mum Naomi Judd. The singer, 58, said her feeling of calm during the holiday lasted a matter of minutes before she was horrified by the concept her family set-up had changed forever following her musician’s mother’s suicide aged 76 in April.
Andrea Bocelli to star in new Simpsons short
Andrea Bocelli is set to star in a new 'Simpsons' short on Disney+. The 64-year-old tenor and his 25-year-old son Matteo and ten-year-old daughter Virginia will all feature in 'The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'', which launches on the Disney platform on December 15. In the short, the...
