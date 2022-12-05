Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
BBC
Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?
'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
Vinícius Júnior thanks Ancelotti for success at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior praised Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for his success at the World Cup. Vinícius Júnior arrived in Qatar without knowing if he was going to get a chance to start for Brazil, but heading into Friday’s quarterfinal match against Croatia, no one questions his spot in the lineup or his importance for the team.
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
BBC
Manchester United 4-2 Everton: Reds out of League Cup despite victory over Everton
Manchester United are out of the League Cup despite beating Everton at Leigh Sports Village. Vilde Boe Risa scored either side of Rachel Williams' poked effort before Jade Moore made it 4-0 inside the first half. Jess Park and Karen Holmgaard pulled goals back as Everton attempted a comeback in...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Gakpo, Amrabat, Martinelli, Mudryk, Rabiot, Musiala
PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, says he would "think" about joining Manchester United, but has had no contact from the Premier League club. (NRC - in Dutch) The Football Association want England manager Gareth Southgate to stay in the post until Euro 2024 regardless of the team's result against France in Saturday's quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup. (Mail)
BBC
Michael O'Neill: New Northern Ireland boss says he hoped to return for second spell
Michael O'Neill has said he always hoped he would return as Northern Ireland manager after leaving to take over Stoke City almost three years ago. O'Neill, who guided NI to Euro 2016 during his first eight-year spell, has replaced Ian Barraclough after his sacking in October. The 53-year-old explained that...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen
Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
BBC
Tour of Britain 2023 to start in Manchester
Cycling's Tour of Britain race will start in Manchester next year. The Grand Depart of the eight-day event, the UK's biggest professional cycle race, will take place in the city centre on Sunday, 3 September, organisers said. Race director Mick Bennett said Manchester, which hosted the final stage of the...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao
Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
Report: Chelsea Expressed Interest In Yunus Musah
Chelsea are reportedly pondering a move for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.
BBC
London Stadium anti-social fan behaviour costs £500,000
Behaviour by some away fans during West Ham United matches at London's former Olympic stadium has cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 this year. The figures were revealed by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which runs the site - now called the London Stadium. The LLDC's Lyn Garner...
Kieran Trippier relishes England’s relaxed life and is excited to face France
Kieran Trippier has talked up the togetherness and confidence of England’s squad as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarter-finals
BBC
Liverpool hotels bounce back to pre-pandemic levels
Booking rates at Liverpool hotels are almost back to pre-pandemic levels, new figures show. A Liverpool City Council report has found that from January to September 2022 room sales increased by 63%, from 852,599 to 1,389,685. The increase has been attributed to events such as the Labour Party Conference and...
BBC
First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns
Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...
Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone
Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.
BBC
Thomas Bach: International Olympic Committee president says Russia and Belarus sporting sanctions must remain
Sporting sanctions against Russia and Belarus must remain, says the president of the International Olympic Committee. But Thomas Bach says sport faces a "big dilemma" in ensuring athletes do not suffer as a result. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, the IOC called on sports federations to exclude athletes,...
Tensions over trade deals exposed at Mercosur summit
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A summit of the four Mercosur nations exposed tensions Tuesday as Uruguay’s eagerness to seek out foreign markets collided with opposition from Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said his country must “open up to the world” and it intends to...
