Wayland, MA

WCVB

Melrose City Councilor says her family faced Islamophobic, racist confrontation at local gas station

MEDFORD, Mass. — Police and other agencies are investigating after a Melrose City Councilor said she and her family were attacked by a resident at a local gas station. City Councilor Maya Jamaleddine said at a city council meeting Monday that she and her family were at a gas station along the Fellsway on Saturday, putting air in their cars' tires, when the racist and Islamophobic incident occurred.
MELROSE, MA
WCVB

Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared

BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
WCVB

JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run

BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Cambridge police seek to identify suspect in assault, dognapping

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Investigators are sharing surveillance video of a shadowy figure walking through a Cambridge neighborhood earlier this week as they seek to identify a man involved in an assault and dognapping earlier this week. A woman in her 20s was assaulted while walking her 8-month-old cockapoo puppy...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Jury finds suspect in 2019 deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter

BOSTON — A Suffolk County Superior Court jury found a man charged with a deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter while operating under the influence. Dylan Etheridge, 26, hit several parked cars causing the vehicle to flip on May 5, 2019. The vehicle ultimately hit a concrete barrier that left occupants, including two passengers, trapped inside.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Driver behind wheel of ATV that struck, dragged Fall River police officer arrested, officials say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — An ATV driver accused of striking and dragging a Fall River police officer last month was arrested Monday, police said. Police were called on Nov. 4 to the area of Delcar and Robinson streets after an officer requested assistance. Responding officers found a 17-year veteran of the police department lying on the ground, suffering from serious injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Canton police cruiser struck by vehicle on Interstate 95

CANTON, Mass. — A Canton Police Department cruiser was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened on the northbound side of Interstate 95 at 12:30 a.m., officials said. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. WCVB will have more information when it becomes...
CANTON, MA
WCVB

Homeless man found sleeping in classroom at K-8 school in Boston

BOSTON — Parents of students at a Boston school are expressing concerns about their children's safety after they were notified a homeless man was found sleeping in a classroom. A staff member at the Richard J. Murphy School, a K-8 school in Dorchester, discovered the man — who is...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Driver dead following one-car crash on I-495 in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Emergency medical crews were unable to save the life of a 53-year-old Massachusetts woman after her pickup truck crashed off the side of Interstate 495, state police said. The crash, which was reported at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, occurred on the southbound side of the highway...
BELLINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston sports teams hold conference to address hate in school sports

BOSTON — Teachers, coaches, athletes and Massachusetts' governor-elect came together Thursday to tackle hate in sports. Their meeting came more than a year after 5 Investigates first detailed allegations of violent, racist and homophobic hazing rituals on a high school hockey team. That case, just one of several in recent years, sparked several investigations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
DUXBURY, MA

