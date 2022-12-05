Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
New Program: Get $400 From Massachusetts To Afford Food. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Related
WCVB
Melrose City Councilor says her family faced Islamophobic, racist confrontation at local gas station
MEDFORD, Mass. — Police and other agencies are investigating after a Melrose City Councilor said she and her family were attacked by a resident at a local gas station. City Councilor Maya Jamaleddine said at a city council meeting Monday that she and her family were at a gas station along the Fellsway on Saturday, putting air in their cars' tires, when the racist and Islamophobic incident occurred.
WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
WCVB
JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run
BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
WCVB
Boston police present gun violence data showing spike in juvenile arrests, issue of repeat offenders
BOSTON — Data presented at an emotional meeting about gun violence in Boston on Thursday shows that while some measures of the problem show a marginal year-over-year decline, the number of juveniles being arrested in cases involving the recovery of a firearm has nearly doubled. The sobering slide concluded...
WCVB
Cambridge police seek to identify suspect in assault, dognapping
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Investigators are sharing surveillance video of a shadowy figure walking through a Cambridge neighborhood earlier this week as they seek to identify a man involved in an assault and dognapping earlier this week. A woman in her 20s was assaulted while walking her 8-month-old cockapoo puppy...
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
WCVB
Jury finds suspect in 2019 deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter
BOSTON — A Suffolk County Superior Court jury found a man charged with a deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter while operating under the influence. Dylan Etheridge, 26, hit several parked cars causing the vehicle to flip on May 5, 2019. The vehicle ultimately hit a concrete barrier that left occupants, including two passengers, trapped inside.
WCVB
Driver to be sentenced in fatal crash that killed Needham High School students
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A woman is set to be sentenced Friday after she was convicted in a crash that killed two teenagers in Needham. Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted of motor vehicle homicide in the crash that killed 16-year-old Talia Newfield and 17-year-old Adrienne Garrido. The teens were walking near...
WCVB
New and old theories bring police closer to finding Ruth Marie Terry’s killer
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Investigation into the murder of Ruth Marie Terry continues. If you have any information, please contact the Boston office of the FBI (857) 386-2000 or the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office (508) 362-8110. Othram is the only privately owned DNA laboratory in the country,...
WCVB
21 arrested in connection with 'Cocaine Cowboys' drug operation in Mass., DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts say 21 people are in custody in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the Greater Lowell area that also included the trafficking of firearms. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as...
WCVB
Driver behind wheel of ATV that struck, dragged Fall River police officer arrested, officials say
FALL RIVER, Mass. — An ATV driver accused of striking and dragging a Fall River police officer last month was arrested Monday, police said. Police were called on Nov. 4 to the area of Delcar and Robinson streets after an officer requested assistance. Responding officers found a 17-year veteran of the police department lying on the ground, suffering from serious injuries.
WCVB
2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash involving boat on Route 20 in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Charlton that left two drivers dead. The three-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of Carroll Hill Road. According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests that one of the drivers was heading westbound...
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
WCVB
Man attacked outside Faneuil Hall restaurant suffers serious neck injury, severe head gash
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man is accused of committing an attack that left a 68-year-old man with serious injuries that could impact the rest of his life, according to authorities. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said 43-year-old Robert Buckley, of Plymouth, has been charged with assault and battery...
WCVB
Canton police cruiser struck by vehicle on Interstate 95
CANTON, Mass. — A Canton Police Department cruiser was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened on the northbound side of Interstate 95 at 12:30 a.m., officials said. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. WCVB will have more information when it becomes...
WCVB
Man kills fiancee's father, shoots her mother, sister after fight over living arrangements
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A man shot and killed his fiancee's father and injured two women before turning the gun on himself in a shooting early Wednesday in Fall River, Massachusetts, officials said. Police received a 911 call from the shooter's fiancee saying that he had just shot two...
WCVB
Homeless man found sleeping in classroom at K-8 school in Boston
BOSTON — Parents of students at a Boston school are expressing concerns about their children's safety after they were notified a homeless man was found sleeping in a classroom. A staff member at the Richard J. Murphy School, a K-8 school in Dorchester, discovered the man — who is...
WCVB
Driver dead following one-car crash on I-495 in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Emergency medical crews were unable to save the life of a 53-year-old Massachusetts woman after her pickup truck crashed off the side of Interstate 495, state police said. The crash, which was reported at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, occurred on the southbound side of the highway...
WCVB
Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston sports teams hold conference to address hate in school sports
BOSTON — Teachers, coaches, athletes and Massachusetts' governor-elect came together Thursday to tackle hate in sports. Their meeting came more than a year after 5 Investigates first detailed allegations of violent, racist and homophobic hazing rituals on a high school hockey team. That case, just one of several in recent years, sparked several investigations.
WCVB
Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
Comments / 0