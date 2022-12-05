Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
P53 could be key to therapies for salivary gland cancer
Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center and School of Dentistry found that certain drugs can change the fundamental makeup of cancer stem cells in mouse models of mucoepidermoid carcinoma—a lethal form of salivary gland cancer that currently has no treatment options. These results appeared in Clinical Cancer Research.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
technologynetworks.com
How Does the Spread of Cancer Cause Leaky Blood Vessels?
Preventing metastasis – the development of cancer cells beyond their original location – remains one of the major goals of current cancer research. Most malignant tumor cells metastasize by exploiting abnormal leakage from blood vessels. New work looks to further explore the role of how the alignment of endothelial cells, which line blood vessels, plays a role in the spread of cancer.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer: How liver cells go astray
The causes of liver cancer are manifold. In addition to metabolic disorders such as those associated with obesity, the main causes in the western world are infections with hepatitis C virus and high alcohol consumption. Although liver cell cancer is relatively rare compared to other types of cancer, it is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death, due to poor prognosis.
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Woman’s blood cancer misdiagnosed as carpal tunnel due to burning hand pain
A 44-year-old woman was diagnosed with carpal tunnel after experiencing symptoms of burning hand pain, only to discover later that she actually has blood cancer.Roban Lampkin was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2019, when she was 41 years old. Multiple myeloma is a rare form of blood cancer that affects plasma cells – a type of white blood cell that helps fight infections by making antibodies.Prior to learning she had blood cancer, Lampkin first began to notice small bubbles in her urine, which doctors dismissed as a warning sign of kidney damage. Then, she started getting bruises and red...
physiciansweekly.com
Autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine in conjunction with standard treatment for glioblastoma may increase overall survival
1. Patients receiving autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine (DCVax-L) had a 20% relative reduction in death risk. 2. DCVax-L appears safe, with only 5 of 2,151 (0.2%) doses resulting in serious adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The prognosis for glioblastoma is poor, as it remains...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Colon Cancer, Which Killed Kirstie Alley, Is on the Rise Among Young People
Before her death at the age of 71 on Monday, beloved actress Kirstie Alley had been diagnosed with colon cancer. In a statement announcing the Cheers star’s passing, Alley’s children said the cancer was “only recently discovered.”Alley’s death is one of the thousands that experts say the disease will tragically cause in 2022—with data from recent years showing that the cancer is now becoming a growing menace among the young.In the U.S., colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed type of cancer when taken together with incidences of rectal cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Both cancers affect...
physiciansweekly.com
Cancer Pain Treatment: Preferences of Patients for Rescue Medications
For a study, researchers sought to examine Chinese cancer patients’ risk-benefit preferences for rescue medications (RD) and their willingness to pay (WTP) in the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain (BTcP), the discrete choice experiment (DCE) was used. Through literature reviews, expert consultation, and patient surveys, the work was able...
cohaitungchi.com
Vitamin D, Thyroid Hormones and Cardiovascular Risk: Exploring the Components of This Novel Disease Triangle
The roles of thyroid hormones (THs) in cardiovascular (CV) illness, similar to coronary heart failure (HF) or acute myocardial infarction (MI), by way of a number of direct and oblique results are well-known (Jabbar et al., 2017; Abdel-Moneim et al., 2020). The 2 situations share a lot of underlying mechanisms and threat components (, endothelial dysfunction, elevated blood strain and dyslipidemia) (Jabbar et al., 2017). Furthermore, the significance of THs in CV homeostasis could also be deduced by the truth that even very small modifications in TH ranges (, these noticed in subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, and low triiodothyronine syndrome) adversely impression the CV system, whereas THs profit the CV system and enhance the prognosis (Razvi et al., 2018; Mastorci et al., 2020). Furthermore, whether or not experimental research recommend that TH administration might scale back infarct measurement and enhance myocardial operate after acute myocardial infarction (AMI), rising medical proof which signifies that the manifestations of refined thyroid abnormalities (, low T3 syndrome) throughout AMI course are related to opposed prognosis (Razvi et al., 2018).
physiciansweekly.com
Modern Endometrial Cancer Recurrence: When, Where, and How?
The purpose of this study is to investigate women who have had a second diagnosis of endometrial cancer and assess any trends in the disease’s presentation or diagnosis. A look back at women who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer between 2014 and 2020. The recurrence rates of diseases were analyzed. The presentation at the time of recurrence was the primary focus of the medical record review. A χ2, Fisher’s exact test, t-test, and Wilcoxon test were used to analyze the connections between variables. Survival was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier product limit method.
verywellmind.com
Can Stress Cause High Blood Pressure?
When you are stressed, your body responds in a couple of ways. Your heart rate and pulse quicken, your muscles tighten, and your blood pressure also rises. Being in a constant state of stress has been linked to the development of high blood pressure, otherwise known as hypertension. High blood...
physiciansweekly.com
Positive Pathways Implementation Trial Findings and Insights for HIV Retention in Care
People living with HIV (PWH) and preventing the spread of the virus depend on consistent, long-term care. Researchers analyzed whether or not re-engaging PWH who were at danger of dropping out of care may be prompted by early detection systems. About 20 healthcare centers (HCCs) from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation participated in this cluster randomized controlled study, with 10 HCCs assigned to an intervention group and 10 to a control group; all HCCs in both groups continued their previous retention strategies. Clinic personnel were alerted to PWH at risk of dropping out of care via daily automated flags in CHORUSTM, a mobile app and web-based reporting tool based on data from electronic health records. Logistic regression models adjusted for clustering using generalized estimating equations (independent correlation structure) were used to examine the correlation between the intervention and subsequent visits among PWH who had been flagged.
Healthline
What Are the Early Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer?
The most common initial symptoms of SCLC are a worsening cough and shortness of breath. However, this type of lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s in the later stages. Lung cancer is made up of two primary categories called small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small...
physiciansweekly.com
Maternal anemia in pregnancy may be associated with subsequent brain structure changes in offspring
1. Anemia during pregnancy associated with altered brain structure in children including smaller volumes of bilateral caudate, putamen and corpus callosum. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is estimated that 38% of pregnant women worldwide are anemic. Anemia is known to be a risk factor for poor maternal and infant...
physiciansweekly.com
Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease by Adding Salt to Foods
Recent research has revealed a substantial correlation between life expectancy and the frequency with which salt is added to meals, which may represent a person’s long-term salt taste preference and sodium consumption. For a study, researchers investigated if the frequency of salting meals affected the chance of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD).
physiciansweekly.com
Post- transplantation of Marginal Donor Kidneys, Evaluating Creatinine Metrics on the Outcome
It might be difficult to predict the results of borderline kidney transplants. The related risk ratings included donor creatinine or estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). But it’s unclear which of their values, acquired consecutively throughout procurement, is the most appropriate. The study involved transplanting 221 adult brain-dead donors with...
