New York City, NY

Daily Mail

Aaron Judge reveals he was 'upset' at the New York Yankees 'turning the fans on him' by making public the $213m deal he rejected... as he says having control over his next team is 'special' amid '$300m Bronx offer'

Aaron Judge has revealed he wasn't happy with the New York Yankees for disclosing the details of the offer he turned down. The star slugger, who linked up with Tom Brady this week, is currently weighing up his next move after leaving the Bronx following a record-breaking season in which he hit 62 homers.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Philadelphia

MLB Draft Lottery Results: Pirates Win No. 1 Pick

Pirates win MLB's first ever draft lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Pittsburgh Pirates have won the first ever MLB draft lottery. Pittsburgh was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft through baseball's inaugural draft lottery on Tuesday night. The event, which gave all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Red Sox Interested in Hosting 2025 Or 2027 MLB All-Star Game

Red Sox interested in hosting 2025 or 2027 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston has not hosted many All-Star Games despite being a four-team sports city. That drought could end in the somewhat near future if the MLB All-Star Game returns to Fenway Park. MLB commissioner...
BOSTON, MA

