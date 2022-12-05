Read full article on original website
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Will Smith being the GM for all Dodgers Fans
Aaron Judge has revealed he wasn't happy with the New York Yankees for disclosing the details of the offer he turned down. The star slugger, who linked up with Tom Brady this week, is currently weighing up his next move after leaving the Bronx following a record-breaking season in which he hit 62 homers.
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
Pirates win MLB's first ever draft lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Pittsburgh Pirates have won the first ever MLB draft lottery. Pittsburgh was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft through baseball's inaugural draft lottery on Tuesday night. The event, which gave all...
Red Sox interested in hosting 2025 or 2027 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston has not hosted many All-Star Games despite being a four-team sports city. That drought could end in the somewhat near future if the MLB All-Star Game returns to Fenway Park. MLB commissioner...
