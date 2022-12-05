ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after driving off road in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
CANAAN, ME
wabi.tv

Man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Hancock

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hancock was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a car. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Route 1 in Hancock. State police say the driver of a vehicle struck 67-year-old Edwin Rowe who was in the road. Rowe died at the...
HANCOCK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail

MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
MADISON, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
truecountry935.com

Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash

On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
BANGOR, ME
coast931.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal off-ramp crash in Bangor

Police say a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Bangor on Friday. Police responded to a report of an accident around 6 p.m. at Exit 184 off I-95. The pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield, was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp after his vehicle ran out of gas. Police said he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Update: Police Identify Man Who Drove Truck Into Ellsworth Dollar Tree

According to the Ellsworth Police Department, 80-year-old Josheph LeFrance of Ellsworth was operating the pickup truck. He and his 75-year-old female passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. "Investigation indicated the pickup was parking in a parking spot, accelerated crashing into an unoccupied parked...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WMTW

Remains of missing Maine man found

WALDOBORO, Maine — Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and state police both responded to the scene.
WALDOBORO, ME
I-95 FM

Silver Alert Issued for a Missing 68-year-old Milford Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Milford man who failed to show up at his destination. The alert was issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office for Eugene 'Gene' Buck, 68, of Milford. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Mr. Buck left his County Road home at approximately 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, bound for Greenbush. The Sheriff's Office was notified when he didn't show up, as planned, and the fear is that he may be experiencing some cognitive issues.
MILFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Inmate at Somerset County Jail passes away

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at Somerset County Jail has passed away. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, EMS was called to the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. Virgil White, 33, of Athens, was pronounced dead in the jail. A warrant for White’s arrest was put out...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Truck crashes into Dollar Tree, six injured

ELLSWORTH — A pickup truck crashed through the glass doors of the Dollar Tree store on Marden’s Way at 1:31 p.m. Monday, injuring four people inside the store and causing structural damage to the building, said Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey. The Dollar Tree is temporarily closed. Efforts...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Couple arrested on felony theft charges

MILBRIDGE — A Milbridge couple faces felony theft charges as a result of an extensive joint investigation between the Washington and Hancock County Sheriff’s Offices, Maine State Police, Maine DEA, and the FBI. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, felony arrest warrants were issued on Friday for...
MILBRIDGE, ME
Z107.3

#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee

Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 6 - Dec. 1. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 6. Devin...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy