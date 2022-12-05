Read full article on original website
Kylie Minogue is launching Australian wine through her label
Kylie Minogue is launching a new Australian pinot noir and chardonnay through her Wines label. The 54-year-old star - who moved back home to Melbourne earlier this year - is making moves in the Victoria wine market as she continues to expand her alcohol brand. She told the Herald Sun...
Robert Downey Jr feels partly to blame for Hollywood putting franchises before 'personality'
Robert Downey Jr. thinks he contributed to a Hollywood trend of putting franchises before "principle and personality". The 'Iron Man' actor - who played billionaire Tony Stark and his superhero alter ego in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has reflected on his role in the way the movie industry has changed from when he first took on the character in 2008.
Jackie Chan is working on a fourth Rush Hour film
Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth 'Rush Hour' movie is in the works. The 68-year-old star featured alongside comedian Chris Tucker in the action-comedy trilogy between 1998 and 2007 and revealed that talks have been held about a fourth installment. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi...
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Lea Michele was told to get a nose job as she 'wasn't pretty enough' for TV
Lea Michele was told to get a nose job because she "wasn’t pretty enough" to be on TV. The 36-year-old 'Glee' star has opened up about her past insecurities in a new interview celebrating her role as Fanny Brice in Broadway show 'Funny Girl' and Lea revealed she was thrilled to get a letter from her idol Barbra Streisand - who played the same part on stage in the 1968 film - as the actress said she shared Barbara's worries about her looks.
Taylor Swift and The Kardashians win big at 2022 People's Choice Awards
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', Taylor Swift and 'The Kardashians' won big at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The biggest names in music, TV and film attended the star-studded bash at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California in Tuesday night (06.12.22). The Marvel blockbuster was named Movie...
Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor, Dies at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for playing Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” has died. She was 92. Her family confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.” A video montage posted to the actor’s account reads, “To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.” The video also features photos of Slayton-Hughes alongside some of the actor’s quotes, including, “The universe is getting ready for a big project: preparing for my departure.” More to come… Best of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in December 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'
Best Robert De Niro movies
To find out which of Robert De Niro's films stand out among the rest, Stacker found his top 50 movies based on IMDb user ratings. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is 'stressful as hell'
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is "stressful as hell". The 38-year-old pop star met the fitness fanatic at the gym and popped the question during a romantic holiday in June after three years of dating with the couple making plans to tie the knot in the summer of 2023 - but Olly admits organising their big day is proving to be quite a challenge.
Mariah Carey: ‘I never called myself Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey insists she does not refer to herself as the “Queen of Christmas”. She made the claim during an appearance on Wednesday (07.12.22) on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, to promote her CBS festive special ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’, due to be broadcast on December 20.
SZA hints at future Hayley Williams collab
SZA has hinted at a future collaboration with Hayley Williams. The 'Good Days' rapper was asked when she'll be jumping on a track with the Paramore frontwoman on Twitter this week, and she suggested it wasn't out of the question as they are in touch often. She replied: “I talk...
Andrea Bocelli to star in new Simpsons short
Andrea Bocelli is set to star in a new 'Simpsons' short on Disney+. The 64-year-old tenor and his 25-year-old son Matteo and ten-year-old daughter Virginia will all feature in 'The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'', which launches on the Disney platform on December 15. In the short, the...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal they 'met over Instagram' in new Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "met over Instagram". The 38-year-old royal has revealed in Netflix's 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series that he first met his future wife via the photo-sharing platform. Harry - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with his wife - explained: "Meghan and I met...
Girl band FLO become first group to win Brit Awards Rising Star prize
Girl band FLO have become the first group to win the Brit Awards Rising Star prize. The trio, who have been praised by acts from Missy Elliott to Brandy and JoJo, were named winners of the 2023 award by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 ‘Future Sounds’ show on Thursday. (08.12.22)
Prince Harry was late for his first date with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry arrived late for his first date with Meghan Markle. The 38-year-old prince arranged their first date at Soho House in central London - but Harry was late and turned up looking like a "hot sweaty ball of a mess". In their 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series, he recalled:...
Anthony Rapp becomes a father via surrogate
Anthony Rapp has become a father via surrogate. The 51-year-old Broadway star took to social media on Monday (05.12.22) to reveal that he and his partner Ken Ithiphol became parents to Rai Larson Ithiphol three days earlier and that they will be "eternally grateful" to their surrogate. Alongside a snap...
‘I was the punk outsider who nobody messed with. I was FEARLESS’… These superstars were all problem children!
Their faces adorn billboards, cinema screens and stages, and some are considered role models due to their good deeds and charitable work. But these A-listers weren't always such pillars of society, some got into a lot of trouble as kids!. Read on to learn about 10 stars who gave their...
Lana Del Rey unveils ninth album and releases title track
Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and released the title track. The 'Born to Die' hitmaker has unveiled the artwork and release date for her ninth studio album. The single was penned by Lana and...
Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi divorcing
Toni Collette and her husband David Galafassi are divorcing after nearly 20 years of marriage. The 'About A Boy' actress took to Instagram to announce the pair - who married in January 2003 - are "united" in their decision to go their separate ways, and says they will "continue to thrive as a family", because their two children are of "paramount importance" to them.
