23 Best Instant Pot Accessories, According to Chefs and Food Bloggers

If you have (and love!) the Instant Pot, you’re not alone. This cult-favorite kitchen gadget is a favorite of home cooks around the country. In fact, one survey found that 21% of Americans own an Instant Pot!

And for good reason: “An Instant Pot, in my opinion, is the most magical and useful gadget to add to your kitchen collection,” says Diana Manalang, chef and owner of Little Chef, Little Café in New York City. “It's useful for someone who wants to make soups and stocks in less time without having to sit by the stove, like a set it and forget it machine.”

While the Instant Pot is pretty amazing on its own, there are also some really cool Instant Pot accessories out there that can seriously level up your cooking skills. What are the best basic accessories for the Instant Pot, you ask? We asked food experts for their picks.

23 Best Instant Pot Accessories

What are the best Instant Pot accessories? From an Instant Pot steamer basket to a springform pan and beyond, here’s what will take your Instant Pot to the next level.

“Whether it's silicone, bamboo or metal, having a steamer basket is super useful for quick steaming of veggies,” says Manalang. Damani adds that a steamer basket is also great for cooking seafood and even eggs. This mesh steamer basket, made from durable stainless steel, has raised feet to protect food from boiling water and handles that allow you to easily remove food without burning yourself. Instant Pot Mesh Steamer Basket, $20.09 on Amazon

This air fryer lid is an incredibly handy attachment for the Instant Pot. “It's another function that this multi-use machine has added to its repertoire and helps to keep precious counter space clear, especially for smaller living spaces,” says Manalang. Pop this lid onto your Instant Pot to combine pressure cooking with air frying, so you get tender yet crispy results. Bonus: You also get a basket, steam rack, silicone mat, kitchen tongs and a cookbook! 7-in-1 Air Fryer Lid, $88.99 on Amazon

“I think a 7-inch springform pan is a must so you can make cheesecakes and other desserts like bread pudding,” says Weinstein. This springform pan fits 6- and 8-quart Instant Pot models and is non-stick and oven-safe. Beyond desserts, you can also use it to make savory snacks such as deviled eggs. Yum! Instant Pot Springform Pan, $14.61 on Amazon

This fun neon green silicone steamer basket is perfect for the Instant Pot. Made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, you can use it to steam veggies to your heart’s content. It’s also incredibly easy to clean: simply wipe and rinse or pop it in the dishwasher and you’re good to go. Silicone Steamer Basket, $18.95 on Amazon

While you may have a pot lid that fits the Instant Pot, a clear lid is a game changer because you can see what’s happening in the pot when you’re not using it as a pressure cooker, says Manalang. This tempered glass lid can be used when slow cooking, sautéing and browning. Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid, $16.35 on Amazon

Yet another Instant Pot steamer basket option, this one is designed to work like a traditional bamboo steamer. It's stackable, BPA-free and can be used to steam everything from vegetables to poultry to seafood to rice. Instant Pot Silicone Steamer Basket, $12.95 on Amazon

“If you're like me and use this machine daily, it's handy to have a spare inner pot — or two — for ease of making multiple dishes back to back,” says Manalang. This inner pot is made from food-grade stainless steel and is free of chemical coatings. It has a polished surface, which makes for less food sticking to it and easy cleanup. Instant Pot Stainless Steel Inner Cooking Pot, $28.24 on Amazon

Make storing leftovers a breeze with this silicone cover that fits perfectly over the inner pot of the Instant Pot. It creates an airtight seal over the pot so you can move food from the Instant Pot to the refrigerator without having to worry about spills. Instant Pot Silicone Cover, $16.97 on Amazon

Buying a second inner cooking pot for your Instant Pot is “great for cooking multiple items at once or for batch cooking,” says Damani. Plus, it makes leftover storage a breeze. This ceramic inner pot option has a non-stick coating on the interior so you can easily scoop food out of the Instant Pot and clean up afterwards. Instant Pot Ceramic Inner Cooking Pot, $24.95 on Amazon

You can use this silicone sling to safely lift pans from the Instant Pot as well as to roast things like meat, fish and vegetables. All you have to do is place your pan in the sling before adding it to the Instant Pot. It even drains grease and fat from meat while roasting. Instant Pot Silicone Bakeware Sling, $11.43 on Amazon

Get everything you need (and then some!) for your Instant Pot with this accessories set. It comes with 12 pieces, including a springform pan, stainless steel egg steam trivet, silicone egg bite molds, stainless steel kitchen tongs and a cookbook. Accessories Set, $24.99 on Amazon

One of the most useful Instant Pot accessories, this stainless steel trivet, or raised steam rack, sits in the inner pot of the Instant Pot so food stays above the liquid in the pot. This trivet has heat-resistant silicone handles so you can easily pull food out when you’re done cooking. Trivet with Silicone Handles, $10.49 on Amazon

Whether you want to meal-prep egg bites for a week’s worth of breakfast or make cupcakes for dessert to bring to a party, this non-stick silicone mold is the perfect tool to make that happen. It even comes with a lid so you can store leftovers right in the pan. Instant Pot Silicone Egg Bites Pan, $9.97 on Amazon

This egg steamer rack fits inside a variety of kitchen gadgets, including the Instant Pot, Ninja Foodi and air fryer. You can use it as a steam rack and cooling rack, making it an ideal multi-purpose item. With two tiers, it fits up to 18 eggs and will help you hard boil eggs to perfection. Egg Steamer Rack, $14.99 on Amazon

There will come a time when you’ll have to replace the sealing ring that came with your Instant Pot, says Weinstein, as these parts do wear out eventually. (Instant Pot recommends replacing the sealing ring every 12 to 18 months, FYI.) This set comes with three sealing rings that you can use for different flavor profiles, so you don’t have to worry about mixing odors while cooking. Sealing Rings, $9.99 on Amazon

You can use this orange silicone roasting rack in two nifty ways. Use it to roast meat, fish and veggies in the Instant Pot and then use it as a trivet for serving food. It’s made from BPA-free, heat-resistant silicone and is non-stick, so you can easily remove food and wipe it clean. Instant Pot Silicone Roasting Rack, $8.99 on Amazon

“These will come in handy when handling hot items or when removing the lid to release pressure,” says Damani. This set of silicone oven mitts come in four bright colors and is made with heat-resistant silicone to help you safely remove your food from the Instant Pot so you don’t burn yourself. Silicone Oven Mitts, $13.99 on Amazon

A set of tongs is “great for removing items from the pot or for flipping food when cooking,” says Damani. These tongs are made from sturdy stainless steel and have non-stick silicone tips that won’t scratch or damage the inside of your Instant Pot. Silicone Tongs, $7.99 on Amazon

Yes, you can make your own yogurt in the Instant Pot! This kit includes five 6-ounce yogurt cups made of food-grade silicone, along with spill-proof lids and a rack to get you started. Follow your favorite recipe for plain or flavored yogurt, then store the cups right in the fridge when the yogurt is ready. You can then clean them in the dishwasher. Instant Pot Yogurt Cups and Pressure Sterilization Rack, $11.95 on Amazon

As Damani notes, a set of measuring cups and spoons will come in handy when following recipes in your Instant Pot. This high-quality stainless steel set is rust-resistant and easy to clean. Each cup and spoon is engraved with both standard U.S. measurements and metric measurements so you don’t have to worry about doing any conversions. Sweet! Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons, $14.95 on Amazon

Cut down on waste with these reusable silicone baking cups. You can use them in the Instant Pot to make savory egg bites, sweet cheesecake bites and more. The possibilities are endless! Available in a rainbow of shades, these baking cups are BPA-free and oven- and dishwasher-safe. Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, $5.39 on Amazon

Do double duty with these stackable steamer insert pans. The two-tiered pans allow you to cook different foods simultaneously so you can get dinner on the table quicker. They’re made from food-grade stainless steel and have a secure-fitting lid that locks in heat and moisture. Plus, the solid handle ensures easy removal of your food post-cooking. Stackable Steamer Insert Pans, $34.99 on Amazon

“An Instant Pot cookbook is a great resource for finding new recipes and ideas,” says Damani. Enter Weinstein’s popular guide, which includes more than 350 recipes, from breakfasts to sides to stews to desserts. It also offers helpful tips so you can get the most out of your Instant Pot. The Instant Pot Bible, $11.99 on Amazon

What Is an Instant Pot, Exactly?

As Harshit Damani, founder and chief editor at Simple Food Tips, explains, an Instant Pot is a multi-use cooking appliance that can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté and more. The Instant Pot comes in a variety of sizes, with both 6- and 8-quart options available.

“It's a great appliance for busy people who want to make home cooked meals but don't have a lot of time,” says Damani. “The Instant Pot can help you make healthy, delicious meals in a fraction of the time it would take to cook them using other methods.”

Everything You Need to Know About Instant Pot Accessories

It turns out there are quite a few Instant Pot accessories you can use with this handy-dandy device to take recipes to the next level. Not sure where to start? Here are answers to your most commonly asked questions about Instant Pot accessories.

What should you not put in the Instant Pot?

Almost anything that can be put in the oven can be put in a pressure cooker such as the Instant Pot, says Bruce Weinstein, author of The Instant Pot Bible. However, Weinstein notes that high pressure can damage some handmade ceramics, so it’s best to avoid using those in the Instant Pot. “If your cookware says microwave-, oven- or broiler-safe, as long as it’s not handmade you’re pretty good to go in the Instant Pot,” he says.

Outside of accessories, there are certain foods you just shouldn’t cook in the Instant Pot. For example, an Instant Pot isn’t meant to be used to fry food, says Manalang. Burgers, steaks and chops also aren’t good for being pressure cooked, she adds.

Dairy is also a no-go. "The Instant Pot is not a good choice for cooking any dairy-heavy dishes where milk is the primary component,” says Bridgette Witte, a chef who runs the website Culinary Debates. “This is so that the dish's flavor and appeal aren't ruined by the milk curdling due to the pressure cooker's high heat.” That’s why most Instant Pot recipes call for dairy to be added at the end, adds Witte.

Can you use air fryer accessories in the Instant Pot?

There are a bunch of air fryer accessories you can use in the Instant Pot. “You can use things like silicone egg molds, trivets and mesh baskets in the Instant Pot that can also be used in the air fryer,” says Manalang. There’s also an Instant Pot air fryer lid you can buy, which lets you turn your Instant Pot into an air fryer so you don’t need two separate devices. Pretty neat!

What is the red rubber ring that comes with the Instant Pot?

The red rubber ring is a sealing ring that keeps steam and pressure inside the machine, explains Weinstein. “Some people claim that this ring holds onto aromas but that doesn’t cause any safety issues nor does it impart flavors into the dish,” says Weinstein. “But these parts do wear out after years of use so you will need to replace them eventually to keep your machine running properly.”

Can I use an air fryer basket as a steamer basket in the Instant Pot?

“Yes, you can use an air fryer basket as a steamer basket in an Instant Pot,” says Damani. “Just make sure to add water to the pot before adding the basket.” You’ll want to only put enough water to create steam and not too much that it comes up into the basket itself, adds Weinstein.

