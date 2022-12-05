Read full article on original website
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Kate Middleton Debuts $400,000 Prince of Wales Pendant
Kate Middleton and Prince William — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — recently welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the United Kingdom.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
intheknow.com
Bride and groom tell guests they are ‘obligated to pay’ for wedding dinner
A wedding guest shared a couple of the bride and groom’s wedding requirements — and TikTok lost it. Content creator @kellikeylimepie posted a peek at a wedding invitation she received. While she was careful not to reveal too many identifying details, she did share two rules that seemed to bug her. The bride and groom clearly expected their guests to pay to play at their wedding.
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Man arrested after rapper fatally stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an aspiring rapper was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard, 21, from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, west London, during the event in August. The Met said an 18-year-old had handed...
BBC
Haverfordwest paddleboarder deaths 'tragic and avoidable'
The deaths of four people on a paddleboarding trip was "tragic and avoidable", a report has said. The organisation of the trip on the River Cleddau on 30 October 2021 was strongly criticised by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch MAIB. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, and...
BBC
Appeal for witnesses after two men killed in Cornwall crash
Two men who died in a collision in Cornwall were aged in their 20s, police have confirmed. Both men were in a Ford Fiesta that collided with a BMW on the A3083 near Culdrose, Helston, just after 21:10 GMT on Wednesday. The driver, who was from the Helston area, and...
BBC
Wrexham: King and Queen Consort meet Hollywood royalty
The King and the Queen Consort have met Wrexham AFC's Hollywood co-owners on a visit to the area to celebrate its new city status. The royal couple chatted with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players on the pitch and learned about the football club's redevelopment. King Charles and...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
Nottinghamshire aristocrats' unseen collection to go on display
Artworks and unusual objects collected over 400 years by an aristocratic family are to go on display. The items from the Portland Collection include rare Tudor and Jacobean portraits, jewellery and tapestries. The pieces will make up an exhibition which is to open at Welbeck Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, next year.
